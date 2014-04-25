RSS

Robert Smith

paper holland the cure.jpg.jpe

In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners. Milwaukee’s Paper Holland came seemingly out of nowhere last ye,Music Feature more

Apr 25, 2014 10:54 AM Music Feature

blogimage1889.jpe

The Cure never really got bad, conventional wisdom says, they just became too familiar. Sometime over the last decade they lost their ability to recreate the magic of hearing them for the first time.T hat may be true, but I couldn’t care le.. more

Nov 4, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

Three Brothers 2414 S. Saint Clair St. 481-7530 Three Brothers I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry ,Best Of The City - Dining more

Apr 25, 2008 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2008

SOCIAL UPDATES