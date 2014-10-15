Robert Spano
Milwaukee Symphony’s Restrained ‘German Requiem’
Ein deutsches Requiem (A German Requiem) by Johannes Brahms has been one of those touchstone pieces at Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. Edo de Waart conducted it in 2010, applying his approach of clarity and careful balance. The piece was a fa... more
Oct 15, 2014 3:04 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Early Music in Irish Pub Style
“Dowland in Dublin: An Evening of Lute Songs in an Irish Pub,” which opens the 28th season of Milwaukee’s Early Music Now ensemble, breathes new life into the works of Renaissance composer and musician John Dowland (1563-1626) by strippi... more
Oct 8, 2014 12:27 AM Tyler Friedman Classical Music
‘German Requiem’ at the Milwaukee Symphony
Although the link is by no means exclusive, choral music’s association with Christian liturgy is a strong one. Through composers such as Léonin, Pérotin, Giovanni Palestrina, Johann Sebastian Bach and George Frideric Handel, choral music gr... more
Oct 8, 2014 12:24 AM John Jahn Classical Music 1 Comments