Robert Spano

Ein deutsches Requiem (A German Requiem) by Johannes Brahms has been one of those touchstone pieces at Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. Edo de Waart conducted it in 2010, applying his approach of clarity and careful balance. The piece was a fa... more

Oct 15, 2014 3:04 PM Classical Music

“Dowland in Dublin: An Evening of Lute Songs in an Irish Pub,” which opens the 28th season of Milwaukee’s Early Music Now ensemble, breathes new life into the works of Renaissance composer and musician John Dowland (1563-1626) by strippi... more

Oct 8, 2014 12:27 AM Classical Music

Although the link is by no means exclusive, choral music’s association with Christian liturgy is a strong one. Through composers such as Léonin, Pérotin, Giovanni Palestrina, Johann Sebastian Bach and George Frideric Handel, choral music gr... more

Oct 8, 2014 12:24 AM Classical Music 1 Comments

