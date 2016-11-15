Robert Tanzilo
Escape from Mental Illness
Author Charles Monroe-Kane, a Madison resident and Peabody Award-winning public radio producer, has written a powerful and revealing memoir that takes readers on an adventurous journey into the heart of mental illness. Lithium Jesus: A Memo... more
Nov 15, 2016 2:16 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Great War Espionage
A century ago the world was plunged into the Great War and a captivating, intelligent new World War I espionage tale by British author David Downing melds accurate historical detail with intricately crafted plotlines as it transports reader... more
May 15, 2014 12:57 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Historic Milwaukee Public Schoolhouses (The History Press), by Robert Tanzilo
Scattered across Milwaukee are school buildings that shine like gems, once you look past the chalk dust and grime for ornamental friezes, murals and solid architectural bones in shapes from Romanesque Revival and Queen Anne more
Nov 5, 2012 2:15 PM David Luhrssen Books