Robert Tilley

Milwaukee’s artistic roots run deep. This week we highlight three local photographers who have captured the city’s many angles over the past four decades. Milwaukee police had just arrested singer Wendy O. Williams for her lascivious 1981 p... more

Dec 1, 2010 12:00 AM A&E Feature

The compelling imagery of Claire Ruzicka’s exhibition “Caras de Oaxaca” portrays daily life, culture and art in the pueblos of Teotitlán del Valle and Tlacolula de Matamoros in the foothills and valleys of Mexico’s Sierra Ju more

Sep 20, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

“Print Press Play,” a collaboration between Jessica Meuninck-Ganger and Nathaniel Stern that blends complex printmaking with 21st-century computer art, has opened at Elaine Erickson Gallery. As digital printmakers, they create images with t... more

Apr 14, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

One of the showstoppersin his sometimes-hilarious menagerie is titled Siamese Wolves in S Ozymandias ,Art more

Feb 1, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

The Revolution of 1979 sawtwo different cultures clash violently. Overnight women’s A PersianGarden ,Art more

Jan 12, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

