Robert Wagner

 Whether or not Hollywood was really a “mom and pop”business in the 1940s as actor Robert Wagner calls it, the men who ran theindustry in those years were actually intimately connected with the business ofmovies. They e.. more

Apr 19, 2014 5:38 PM I Hate Hollywood

After more than a decade of Cold War anxiety, the movers of pop culture in the early \'60s decided to have a little fun in the face of a potential Armageddon. A lighter touch was felt in everything from James Bond through the Man from U.N.C.L.E.. more

Nov 18, 2011 1:16 PM I Hate Hollywood

Norah Jones emerged in the early 2000s as one of jazz’s biggest crossover stars in ages, thanks to a style of jazz-pop that was both inviting (hence the title to her blockbuster debut, Come On In ) and familiar (hence the title of its more

Mar 19, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

After the death of founding member Brian Reilly in 2000, and several other shakeups to the band's roster in the subsequent years, Reilly has cemented its lineup and its footing in the Milwaukee scene as one of the area’s most popular Celtic... more

Aug 11, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

