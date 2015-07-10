Robert Wc Kennedy
Taking the Kids to Shakespeare with Optimist Theatre
Shakespeare in the Park can be a very freeing experience. The stuffy confines of an indoor production can feel a little bit stiff reflected against audience expectations of High Art. Optimist Theatre’s current free outdoor production of A Midsum.. more
Jul 10, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
‘Phaedra’s Love’ on World Stage
Phaedra’s Love is as brief as it is brutal. The World’s Stage Theatre Company’s production of the Sarah Kane drama finds its home in an improvised space at the Shops of Grand Avenue through more
May 30, 2014 1:52 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Return of Student, Faculty Art
Mid-August sees students returning to the area’s many colleges and universities. That’s good news for art lovers, as these educational settings provide a fascinating cross-section of new and established artists in student and faculty exhibi... more
Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts