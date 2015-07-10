RSS

Robert Wc Kennedy

Shakespeare in the Park can be a very freeing experience. The stuffy confines of an indoor production can feel a little bit stiff reflected against audience expectations of High Art. Optimist Theatre’s current free outdoor production of A Midsum.. more

Jul 10, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

theater1.jpg.jpe

Phaedra’s Love is as brief as it is brutal. The World’s Stage Theatre Company’s production of the Sarah Kane drama finds its home in an improvised space at the Shops of Grand Avenue through more

May 30, 2014 1:52 AM Theater

Mid-August sees students returning to the area’s many colleges and universities. That’s good news for art lovers, as these educational settings provide a fascinating cross-section of new and established artists in student and faculty exhibi... more

Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

SOCIAL UPDATES