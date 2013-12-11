Roberta Grossman
Have a Hava Nagila
In themiddle of a bar mitzvah or a wedding reception, as the mood sags and guestsbegin to contemplate making their excuses, the band strikes up a familiarmelody. Suddenly the dance floor fills with partygoers doing the circ.. more
Dec 11, 2013 1:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Blessed is the Match
It sounds like a Hollywood movie: During World War II, a young Jewish woman on a kibbutz joins the RAF and leaves Palestine on a secret mission into Nazi-occupied Europe. For the British, it’s an opportunity to make mischief for the Germans and .. more
Apr 12, 2010 3:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Jen Gloeckner
On her second album, Jen Gloeckner digresses occasionally into the elastic whiplash chords of rock, or slips into a harsh-tongued vocal emulation of Americana. Mostly, Mouth of Mars is a layered, largely acoustic sequence of soundscapes inv... more
Feb 8, 2010 12:00 AM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews