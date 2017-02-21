Robin Hood
The Merry Boys and Girls of First Stage’s ‘Robin Hood’
Robin Hood and his band of merry men and women get in plenty of laughs along with the requisite swashbuckling, bravery and heroism in First Stage’s world premiere, and while the good guys do battle with the bad guys in this production, the ... more
Feb 21, 2017 4:21 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Performing Arts Weekly 2.16
There are several plays and musicals to choose from in the coming weeks: Robin Hood (First Stage), The Metromaniacs (Windfall Theatre), A Month in the Country (UWM Kenilworth Five-O-Eight), Broadway’s Next H!t Musical (SMPAC), Escanaba in L... more
Feb 14, 2017 2:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
2015’s Biggest News & Worst Games (Pressurecast One-Hundred-Nine)
AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377, email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod more
Dec 21, 2015 5:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Indie Jim Morrison Play Looking For Funding
Indie outfit KACM Theatrical is lookingto stage the midwest premiere of Jay Jeff Jones’ The Lizard King.The biographical play about pop icon Jim Morrison is set in the final year ofhis life. The local production currently looking for funding on.. more
Nov 22, 2014 9:20 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Theater Happenings: July 30
Commissioned to write an adventure play for Theatre Red, Milwaukee’s Liz Shipe delivered an unconventional reimagining of the well-known Robin Hood legend told through the eyes of Maid Marian’s servant, Aria. A Lady In Waiting includes Ship... more
Jul 30, 2014 2:40 AM None - Do Not Delete Theater
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
Eager to escape King Richard's Third Crusade, Robin and his friends (including Little John played by Kevin Durand) are in the process of fleeing the soldiers' rank when they happen upon a group of dead knights, including dying Sir Robert Lo... more
Sep 28, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
Robin Hood
Outlaws who spare the innocent in the pursuit of profit are mythologized as heroes, and outlaws from times when the law is bad are honored even more. The archetypal outlaw in the English-speaking world, Robin Hood, might never have existed,... more
May 19, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews