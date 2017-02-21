RSS

Robin Hood

Robin Hood and his band of merry men and women get in plenty of laughs along with the requisite swashbuckling, bravery and heroism in First Stage’s world premiere, and while the good guys do battle with the bad guys in this production, the ... more

Feb 21, 2017 4:21 PM Theater

There are several plays and musicals to choose from in the coming weeks: Robin Hood (First Stage), The Metromaniacs (Windfall Theatre), A Month in the Country (UWM Kenilworth Five-O-Eight), Broadway’s Next H!t Musical (SMPAC), Escanaba in L... more

Feb 14, 2017 2:57 PM Performing Arts Weekly

AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377, email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod more

Dec 21, 2015 5:37 PM Video Games are Dumb

Indie outfit KACM Theatrical is lookingto stage the midwest premiere of Jay Jeff Jones’ The Lizard King.The biographical play about pop icon Jim Morrison is set in the final year ofhis life. The local production currently looking for funding on.. more

Nov 22, 2014 9:20 AM Theater

Commissioned to write an adventure play for Theatre Red, Milwaukee’s Liz Shipe delivered an unconventional reimagining of the well-known Robin Hood legend told through the eyes of Maid Marian’s servant, Aria. A Lady In Waiting includes Ship... more

Jul 30, 2014 2:40 AM Theater

Eager to escape King Richard's Third Crusade, Robin and his friends (including Little John played by Kevin Durand) are in the process of fleeing the soldiers' rank when they happen upon a group of dead knights, including dying Sir Robert Lo... more

Sep 28, 2010 12:00 AM Home Movies

Outlaws who spare the innocent in the pursuit of profit are mythologized as heroes, and outlaws from times when the law is bad are honored even more. The archetypal outlaw in the English-speaking world, Robin Hood, might never have existed,... more

May 19, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

