RSS

Robin Kinney

 Igrew up as a fan of The Who, and it came as a puzzle, hearing of a similarlynamed British cultural export, someone called Doctor Who. I gathered he was aneccentric in a long trailing scarf that traveled through space and time in ap.. more

Jul 15, 2013 1:10 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage9424.jpe

Whatis Arts @ Large and how did you get involved? Arts @ Large is anorganization simil Whatis Arts @ Large and how did you get involved? ,Off the Cuff more

Jan 5, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff 1 Comments

blogimage4615.jpe

Director Darryl Roberts takes a look at America’s unhealthy—and arguably even America The Beautiful ,Today in Milwaukee more

Nov 26, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage45.jpe

After sparking ire with her controversial book The Rape of Nanking, Iris Chang apparently The Rape of Nanking ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Nov 19, 2007 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Robin Kinney sets up for a rummage sale in her Hide House Studio on Greely Street. Her art gallery Bay View Book Arts carries artist's books collected from around the country and her own work, which uses recycled materials to cut the cost of .. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Visual Arts

SOCIAL UPDATES