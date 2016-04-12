RSS

Robin Mello

theatrereview_uwm_a.jpg.jpe

Running for one weekend only, UW-Milwaukee Theatre Department’s production of Orphan Train, directed by Robin Mello, was an insightful and appropriately complex exploration of the frightening roots of the America foster care system. more

Apr 12, 2016 4:40 PM Theater

12472739_990817137632563_3018478892208415323_n.jpg.jpe

Childhood has rightly become a matter of overwhelming importance over the course of the past 100 years. There is very little that seems more important than the welfare of children--even to passing strangers in this busy, busy world we have.. more

Mar 29, 2016 2:00 PM Theater

cinderella_calendar_960x570.jpg.jpe

The character of Cinderella, where humility becomes nobility and the downtrodden rise, may be as old as storytelling. Possibly, every major culture has its Cinderella story. Writer/director Robin Mello cleverly explores the history of the c... more

Apr 30, 2014 1:46 AM Theater

blogimage12634.jpe

Adapted from the novel by Chaim Potok, the Milwaukee Rep’s production of My Name is Asher Lev plays out on an almost bare stage as it tells the story of a young artist with a great deal of talent, played here by Rep newcomer Jonathan more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

