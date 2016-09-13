Robin Pluer
Lil’ Rev: Claw and Hammer (Fountain of Uke)
Lil’ Rev’s latest album, Claw and Hammer, focuses on ukulele and includes a mixture of vocal and instrumental numbers. Rev sings the material with more authority than ever, and is joined by a cohort of local friends including John and Mike ... more
Sep 13, 2016 2:40 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
The Tritonics Do the Rocksteady
The Tritonics channel the mellower sounds of reggae’s past on their John Sieger-produced debut LP. more
Jan 26, 2016 4:46 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Milwaukee: La Petite France
Bastille Days’ 34th installment features old favorites as well as many new offerings in food and entertainment. more
Jul 7, 2015 8:37 PM Selena Milewski A&E Feature
Lil' Rev
On his 13th album, Milwaukee's beloved proponent of old-time Americana, Lil' Rev, places himself on new ground. It's his first collection of all-original songs and the first time he has recorded with a drummer. “I've usually been more
Apr 17, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews