RSS

Robin Vos

uwmadison.jpg.jpe

The Wisconsin GOP’s call for legislation to protect free speech on UW campuses is meant to discourage rather than protect minority voices. more

Jul 11, 2017 4:34 PM Expresso 7 Comments

0811-wi-ave-2-buses-mjs-3092-2_10858473.jpg.jpe

Our transportation system desperately needs to be upgraded and in some cases completely rebuilt, but the Republicans in Madison who totally control state government do not want to pay for it. more

May 16, 2017 4:55 PM Expresso 3 Comments

140110_marijuana_ap_605.jpg.jpe

The Shepherd has long advocated for a sensible, compassionate drug policy that includes legal medical marijuana for those seeking relief from a serious medical or behavioral health condition. more

Feb 7, 2017 4:17 PM Expresso 1 Comments

legislature.jpg.jpe

“I think there are a lot of people who understand how democracy was distorted,” said state Rep. Fred Kessler, a national expert on redistricting. more

Nov 29, 2016 4:34 PM News Features 3 Comments

issue_scottwalker_wedc.jpg.jpe

Gov. Scott Walker and his fellow Republicans were determined to do something to put a stop to this wildly out-of-control voting by Democrats. more

Nov 8, 2016 4:08 PM Taking Liberties 10 Comments

let-my-people-vote.jpg.jpe

Don’t be surprised when you go to the polls on Nov. 8. more

Oct 25, 2016 4:52 PM News Features 7 Comments

andymitchell2_dailydose.jpg.jpe

Democrat Andy Mitchell is running against Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to represent the 63rd Assembly District. Here are Mitchell's answers to the Shepherd's candidate questionnaire.Your current occupation, education and career andpersonal inform.. more

Oct 5, 2016 7:08 PM Daily Dose

newsjohndoe.jpg.jpe

The financial corruption of Gov. Scott Walker’s office, the State Legislature and the Wisconsin Supreme Court are clearly outlined in the documents The Guardian published. more

Sep 20, 2016 3:59 PM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

peterbarca091914.jpg.jpe

Assembly Minority Leader Peter Barca (D-Kenosha), a Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation board member since its inception, says the agency’s problems are rooted WEDC’s structure as a public-private or quasi-governmental entity. more

Nov 17, 2015 10:08 PM News Features 1 Comments

news-corruption.jpg.jpe

Looks like the final weeks of the Legislature’s last floor period of 2015 will be dominated by bills that boost the Republicans’ hold on power and money—and open the door to more corruption in office. more

Oct 20, 2015 10:06 PM News Features 14 Comments

issuerobinvos_richardhurdflickrcc.jpg.jpe

Through open records requests, the Center for Media and Democracy found that despite his denials Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) continued his quest to shield legislators from the public’s prying eyes and conceal their secrets afte... more

Sep 16, 2015 12:32 AM Expresso 3 Comments

thinkstockphotos-dv1453015.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

On top of massive funding cuts and threats to the University of Wisconsin’s mission, Republican lawmakers are finding another way to attack the state’s higher education system: by weakening tenure for faculty. Republicans like Assembly Spea... more

Jun 9, 2015 9:35 PM Expresso 10 Comments

minimum-wage-485x332.jpg.jpe

Republicans picked a fight they didn’t need when some decided to repeal the state’s prevailing wage law. The law, which sets a minimum wage for workers on large public construction projects, ensures that all workers on these projects are be... more

May 5, 2015 9:28 PM Expresso 4 Comments

issue_voucherschools_thinkstock.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

A Wisconsin Assembly school accountability bill has nothing to do with raising student performance or making schools more transparent or accountable. It would allow voucher and charter schools to take a different student performance test an... more

Jan 13, 2015 11:03 PM Expresso 17 Comments

b99390195z.1_20141113213907_000_g0g8moj8.1-0.jpg.jpe

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said his decision about using public money for a new sports arena for the Milwaukee Bucks was more difficult because new co-owner Marc Lasry met with President Obama and held fundraisers for him. more

Nov 26, 2014 1:45 PM Expresso 10 Comments

130514_robin-vos.jpg.jpe

It really shouldn’t be necessary to say this in a democracy, but Republicans drunk on power seem to have forgotten. So here goes. It is still legal to be a Democrat in the state of Wisconsin more

Nov 18, 2014 10:38 PM Taking Liberties 17 Comments

Seems like it was anopen secret among state Republicans that state Rep. Bill Kramer (R-Waukesha)had a problem with women and alcohol. But they disregarded his bad, andpotentially criminal, behavior and elected him to leadership anyway. They’ve.. more

Apr 7, 2014 9:17 PM Daily Dose

110221_scott_walker_deal_ap_328.jpg.jpe

Gov. Scott Walker took office in 2011 with an ambitious agenda. He quickly “dropped the bomb” on the state with his public employee union-busting Act 10. He also said he’d make good on his promise to create more

Mar 6, 2014 5:21 PM Expresso

american euros danskgiving day thanksgiving sandwich.jpg.jpe

American Euros, the East Side fast-food hut that's never met a topping it couldn't throw onto a sandwich, has created the year's most over-the-top Thanksgiving sandwich. Dubbed the "Danksgiving Day," the restaurant's holiday concoction is an avala.. more

Nov 21, 2013 7:00 PM Around MKE

bilde.jpg.jpe

State Sen. Mary Lazich (R-New Berlin) and state Rep. Tyler August (R-Lake Geneva), both Republicans, are refusing to schedule a public hearing on a bipartisan bill that would take politics more

Sep 19, 2013 12:12 AM News Features

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES