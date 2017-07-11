Robin Vos
The Missing Voices in the Free Speech Debate
The Wisconsin GOP’s call for legislation to protect free speech on UW campuses is meant to discourage rather than protect minority voices. more
Jul 11, 2017 4:34 PM Savion Castro Expresso 7 Comments
Expecting Something for Nothing
Our transportation system desperately needs to be upgraded and in some cases completely rebuilt, but the Republicans in Madison who totally control state government do not want to pay for it. more
May 16, 2017 4:55 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 3 Comments
Let’s Legalize Medical Marijuana
The Shepherd has long advocated for a sensible, compassionate drug policy that includes legal medical marijuana for those seeking relief from a serious medical or behavioral health condition. more
Feb 7, 2017 4:17 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 1 Comments
Is the Wisconsin Legislature Legitimate?
“I think there are a lot of people who understand how democracy was distorted,” said state Rep. Fred Kessler, a national expert on redistricting. more
Nov 29, 2016 4:34 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Sabotaging Democracy
Gov. Scott Walker and his fellow Republicans were determined to do something to put a stop to this wildly out-of-control voting by Democrats. more
Nov 8, 2016 4:08 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 10 Comments
What’s on Your Ballot?
Don’t be surprised when you go to the polls on Nov. 8. more
Oct 25, 2016 4:52 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 7 Comments
Andy Mitchell, Candidate for Assembly District 63
Democrat Andy Mitchell is running against Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to represent the 63rd Assembly District. Here are Mitchell's answers to the Shepherd's candidate questionnaire.Your current occupation, education and career andpersonal inform.. more
Oct 5, 2016 7:08 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
The Dastardly Crime Republicans Want Investigated
The financial corruption of Gov. Scott Walker’s office, the State Legislature and the Wisconsin Supreme Court are clearly outlined in the documents The Guardian published. more
Sep 20, 2016 3:59 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments
Assembly Minority Leader Peter Barca: State Should Repeal and Replace WEDC
Assembly Minority Leader Peter Barca (D-Kenosha), a Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation board member since its inception, says the agency’s problems are rooted WEDC’s structure as a public-private or quasi-governmental entity. more
Nov 17, 2015 10:08 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Got Corruption?
Looks like the final weeks of the Legislature’s last floor period of 2015 will be dominated by bills that boost the Republicans’ hold on power and money—and open the door to more corruption in office. more
Oct 20, 2015 10:06 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 14 Comments
Robin Vos Attempts to Protect Legislators’ Secrets
Through open records requests, the Center for Media and Democracy found that despite his denials Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) continued his quest to shield legislators from the public’s prying eyes and conceal their secrets afte... more
Sep 16, 2015 12:32 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
Republicans Find Another Way to Attack the UW
On top of massive funding cuts and threats to the University of Wisconsin’s mission, Republican lawmakers are finding another way to attack the state’s higher education system: by weakening tenure for faculty. Republicans like Assembly Spea... more
Jun 9, 2015 9:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 10 Comments
Republicans Overreach in Destructive Prevailing Wage Fight
Republicans picked a fight they didn’t need when some decided to repeal the state’s prevailing wage law. The law, which sets a minimum wage for workers on large public construction projects, ensures that all workers on these projects are be... more
May 5, 2015 9:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 4 Comments
School Accountability Debate Misses the Mark
A Wisconsin Assembly school accountability bill has nothing to do with raising student performance or making schools more transparent or accountable. It would allow voucher and charter schools to take a different student performance test an... more
Jan 13, 2015 11:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 17 Comments
Extortion by Any Other Name Is Still Extortion
Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said his decision about using public money for a new sports arena for the Milwaukee Bucks was more difficult because new co-owner Marc Lasry met with President Obama and held fundraisers for him. more
Nov 26, 2014 1:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 10 Comments
Robin Vos Commits a Flagrant Political Foul
It really shouldn’t be necessary to say this in a democracy, but Republicans drunk on power seem to have forgotten. So here goes. It is still legal to be a Democrat in the state of Wisconsin more
Nov 18, 2014 10:38 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 17 Comments
Democratic Leaders Put Pressure on Kramer and Vos Over Assault Allegations
Seems like it was anopen secret among state Republicans that state Rep. Bill Kramer (R-Waukesha)had a problem with women and alcohol. But they disregarded his bad, andpotentially criminal, behavior and elected him to leadership anyway. They’ve.. more
Apr 7, 2014 9:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Issue of the Week: Is Walker’s Jobs Agency Favoring GOP Districts?
Gov. Scott Walker took office in 2011 with an ambitious agenda. He quickly “dropped the bomb” on the state with his public employee union-busting Act 10. He also said he’d make good on his promise to create more
Mar 6, 2014 5:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Republican Leaders Won’t Allow a Hearing on Redistricting Reform
State Sen. Mary Lazich (R-New Berlin) and state Rep. Tyler August (R-Lake Geneva), both Republicans, are refusing to schedule a public hearing on a bipartisan bill that would take politics more
Sep 19, 2013 12:12 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features