Eric Thames’s April Ranks Among the Greatest Single Month Performances in Brewers History
One month into the baseball season, the hot start of Brewers’first baseman Eric Thames has been one of the sport’s biggest stories. With thepossible exceptions of Paul Molitor’s 1987 hitting streak and CC Sabathia’sdominant final months of.. more
When the Brewers Broke the Bank to Keep a Legend
During the 1989 offseason, the Brewers not only managed toretain a homegrown superstar player after he had filed for free agency, butalso made that player the highest-paid man in all of baseball. It was, ofcourse, franchise icon Robin Youn.. more
The Kid Says Goodbye: Robin Yount’s Last Game
Robin Yount tips his hat to fans during his last season.Robin Yount hatedto lose. It was losing that almost drove him into retirement as a 22-year-old in 1978.And, in a way, it was losing that prolonged his career as a decorated veteran.By his .. more
Fight! Remembering One of the Biggest Brawls in Brewers History
Gary Sheffield leads Tom Trebelhorn from the Kingdomeoutfield after the legendary 1990 Crew-Mariners brawl. The Brewers were in a foul mood onJune 30, 1990. After getting off to a scorching 14-6 start and holding firstplace as late as June 3, t.. more
Does Ryan Braun's Future with the Brewers Lie at First Base?
Ryan Braun could answer a long-term question mark for the Brewers by making the move to first base. more
The All-Time Brewers 50th Anniversary Edition
The deadline trade of Jonathan Lucroy and the recent end toPrince Fielder’s career have many fans debating the place of each withinBrewers history. Back in 1994, as a part of the team’s 25thanniversary celebration, a fan vote was held to determ.. more
Ryan Braun is So Remarkably Consistent That Even His Cold Streaks Aren't That Bad
You could be forgiven for not noticing, but Ryan Braun just snapped one of the longer cold snaps in his career. more
Caps, Clocks and Bobbles: A Brief History of Milwaukee Brewers Giveaway Items
Matthew J. Prigge traces the history of stadium giveaways in Milwaukee, from plastic coffee mugs and seat cushions to Beanie Babies and bobbleheads. more
Looking Back at the '87 Brewers 13-0 Start
At the advent of every new MLB season I think aboutthe Brewers' 1987 start. The team matched the 1982 Atlanta Braves with 13straight wins to open the season. I remember two of those games in particular and it's no mystery why.The ninth game of.. more
Ryan Braun Will Be at the Brewers' Free On Deck Event
ParkSide 23 Touts Local Foods, Craft Beers
Local foods and craft beers are among the themes of ParkSide 23, which opened in Brookfield in November. The meats come from Wisconsin producers and the beer list focuses on micros. A 10,000-square-foot kitchen garden is in the works so tha... more
Art in Clay
A traveling exhibit featuring pottery and other functional decorative objects molded from clay comes to the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM) in “Art in Clay: Masterworks of North Carolina Earthenware.” The exhibition focuses on the work more
Among its many joys, December ushers in a wide variety of new and classic holiday TV specials. Joanna Wilson captures the spirit of these seasonal shows in her new book, The Christmas TV Companion: A Guide to Cult Classics, Strange Specials more
A Christmas Carol
For 35 years, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s technically dazzling production of Charles Dickens’ classic tale A Christmas Carol has been one of Milwaukee’s most cherished Christmas traditions. This year’s production, whic more
European Design
The Milwaukee Art Museum continues its mission of presenting exceptional art collections to the metro area with the fascinating exhibition “European Design Since 1985: Shaping the New Century.” The exhibit, which through Jan. 9, 2011 more
Raze’s Hip-Hop for the Broke and Proud
Milwaukee is filled with rappers who brag about lavish lifestyles, exotic vacations and expensive rides. Raze isn’t one of them.On the local rapper-producer’s second album, Living in Technocolor, Raze wears his empty pockets as a badge of h... more
Shakespeare in Milwaukee With ‘Macbeth,’ ‘Much Ado About Nothing’
Shakespeare’s pairing of the reluctant Benedick and Beatrice in Much Ado About Nothing is one of the classiest romances in stage history. The romantic comedy makes an appearance on an intimate local stage this week as Carte Blanche Studios ... more
