RSS

Robin Yount

thames.jpg.jpe

One month into the baseball season, the hot start of Brewers’first baseman Eric Thames has been one of the sport’s biggest stories. With thepossible exceptions of Paul Molitor’s 1987 hitting streak and CC Sabathia’sdominant final months of.. more

May 1, 2017 6:12 PM Brew Crew Confidential

3000.jpg.jpe

During the 1989 offseason, the Brewers not only managed toretain a homegrown superstar player after he had filed for free agency, butalso made that player the highest-paid man in all of baseball. It was, ofcourse, franchise icon Robin Youn.. more

Mar 20, 2017 7:36 PM Brew Crew Confidential

yount.jpg.jpe

Robin Yount tips his hat to fans during his last season.Robin Yount hatedto lose. It was losing that almost drove him into retirement as a 22-year-old in 1978.And, in a way, it was losing that prolonged his career as a decorated veteran.By his .. more

Oct 3, 2016 4:58 PM Brew Crew Confidential

treb.jpg.jpe

Gary Sheffield leads Tom Trebelhorn from the Kingdomeoutfield after the legendary 1990 Crew-Mariners brawl. The Brewers were in a foul mood onJune 30, 1990. After getting off to a scorching 14-6 start and holding firstplace as late as June 3, t.. more

Sep 16, 2016 2:50 PM Brew Crew Confidential

braunr16rs052.jpg.jpe

Photo credit Milwaukee Brewers

Ryan Braun could answer a long-term question mark for the Brewers by making the move to first base. more

Sep 6, 2016 9:24 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

78013857.jpg.jpe

The deadline trade of Jonathan Lucroy and the recent end toPrince Fielder’s career have many fans debating the place of each withinBrewers history. Back in 1994, as a part of the team’s 25thanniversary celebration, a fan vote was held to determ.. more

Aug 30, 2016 6:02 PM Brew Crew Confidential 1 Comments

braunr15rs108.jpg.jpe

Photo courtesy Milwaukee Brewers

You could be forgiven for not noticing, but Ryan Braun just snapped one of the longer cold snaps in his career. more

Jun 13, 2016 11:00 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

a_egateway_bobblehead.jpg.jpe

Matthew J. Prigge traces the history of stadium giveaways in Milwaukee, from plastic coffee mugs and seat cushions to Beanie Babies and bobbleheads. more

Mar 15, 2016 1:38 PM A&E Feature

baseballbuddha_logo.jpg.jpe

At the advent of every new MLB season I think aboutthe Brewers' 1987 start. The team matched the 1982 Atlanta Braves with 13straight wins to open the season. I remember two of those games in particular and it's no mystery why.The ninth game of.. more

Mar 24, 2015 7:00 PM Milwaukee Brewers

ryan-braun-121411.jpg.jpe

Jan 17, 2014 9:00 PM Around MKE

blogimage13614.jpe

Local foods and craft beers are among the themes of ParkSide 23, which opened in Brookfield in November. The meats come from Wisconsin producers and the beer list focuses on micros. A 10,000-square-foot kitchen garden is in the works so tha... more

Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage13548.jpe

A traveling exhibit featuring pottery and other functional decorative objects molded from clay comes to the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM) in “Art in Clay: Masterworks of North Carolina Earthenware.” The exhibition focuses on the work more

Jan 13, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13179.jpe

Among its many joys, December ushers in a wide variety of new and classic holiday TV specials. Joanna Wilson captures the spirit of these seasonal shows in her new book, The Christmas TV Companion: A Guide to Cult Classics, Strange Specials more

Dec 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13125.jpe

For 35 years, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s technically dazzling production of Charles Dickens’ classic tale A Christmas Carol has been one of Milwaukee’s most cherished Christmas traditions. This year’s production, whic more

Dec 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13065.jpe

The Milwaukee Art Museum continues its mission of presenting exceptional art collections to the metro area with the fascinating exhibition “European Design Since 1985: Shaping the New Century.” The exhibit, which through Jan. 9, 2011 more

Nov 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11425.jpe

Milwaukee is filled with rappers who brag about lavish lifestyles, exotic vacations and expensive rides. Raze isn’t one of them.On the local rapper-producer’s second album, Living in Technocolor, Raze wears his empty pockets as a badge of h... more

Jun 30, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music 1 Comments

Shakespeare’s pairing of the reluctant Benedick and Beatrice in Much Ado About Nothing is one of the classiest romances in stage history. The romantic comedy makes an appearance on an intimate local stage this week as Carte Blanche Studios ... more

Feb 17, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES