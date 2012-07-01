Robyn
Robyn
Stockholm-born and -bred singer Robyn has been a favorite among the dance-club crowd since her 1995 debut, Robyn Is Here, and she further solidified that standing with her 2010 trilogy Body Talk, Pt. 1, Pt. 2 and Pt. 3. The 33-year-old... more
Jul 1, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee
Ben Folds has kept busy since he disbanded his piano-rock trio Ben Folds Five shortly after the release of its bold final album, 1999's The Unauthorized Biography of Reinhold Messner. He's recorded plenty of solo albums... more
Jun 28, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Summerfest Announces Miller Lite Oasis Lineup
Over the last month, Summerfest has announced dozens of 2012 side-stage headliners, but no information about performance dates, times or stage location. That changed this morning, when the festival revealed the headliner lineup for one of its larg.. more
Apr 19, 2012 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Robyn, The Avett Brothers, Atmosphere, Common, Lupe Fiasco Among Summerfest Headliners
Summerfest this afternoon released its first big drop of 2012 side-stage headliners, and it\'s an impressive bunch that includes some big alternative bands (AWOLNATION, The Joy Formidable, Cake), a couple of high-class R&B singers (Eric Benet,.. more
Mar 22, 2012 7:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
New Release Wrap-Up: Devo, Robyn, Tom Petty, Foals
While critics have spilled the most ink debating the significance of Thank Me Later, the unexpectedly melancholy debut album from rap phenomenon Drake, this week sees the release of several other noteworthy albums. * Tom Petty an.. more
Jun 15, 2010 3:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Reckless Hearts w/ Mechanics of Romance, The Sleazybeats and The Blind Eyes
The Reckless Hearts is the latest band from most of the guys who used to make up The Danger, a group that after punky beginnings in Kenosha established themselves as the youngest of Milwaukee’s glam-rock revivalists. The name is new but the... more
Oct 1, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Short Orders (Roast)
Thename Roast explains it all. This small coffeehouse located on thecorner of Maryland and Locust (2132 E. Locust St.) near UW-Milwaukeefeatures specialty coffee drinks and chai teas. The urbane setti,Dining Out more
Sep 23, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Milwaukee Twestival 2009
,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 12, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee