Roc Bauman

A group referring to itself as “Improvised.Professional.Arts” (I.P.A.) is going to be staging a promising experiment tonight. Cool Story Bro is a program that is described as a “hybrid between improvisation, scripted theater, mu.. more

Jul 8, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Arthur Miller’s classic 'The Crucible' was performed at UW-Milwaukee’s Mainstage Theatre. more

May 5, 2015 9:59 PM Theater

The annual Arab World Fest fills Milwaukee’s lakefront with regional cuisine, music, dance performances, and authentic crafts of twenty-two Arab countries. Perhaps more than any of the other city’s ethnic festivals, Arab World Fest aims more

Aug 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

