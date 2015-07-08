RSS
Roc Bauman
I.P.A. Presents a Promising Hybrid
A group referring to itself as “Improvised.Professional.Arts” (I.P.A.) is going to be staging a promising experiment tonight. Cool Story Bro is a program that is described as a “hybrid between improvisation, scripted theater, mu.. more
Jul 8, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A 20th-Century Witch Hunt
Arthur Miller’s classic 'The Crucible' was performed at UW-Milwaukee’s Mainstage Theatre. more
May 5, 2015 9:59 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Arab World Fest
The annual Arab World Fest fills Milwaukee’s lakefront with regional cuisine, music, dance performances, and authentic crafts of twenty-two Arab countries. Perhaps more than any of the other city’s ethnic festivals, Arab World Fest aims more
Aug 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
