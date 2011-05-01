RSS

Rock Of Ages

blogimage14684.jpe

Remember Constantine Maroulis, the long-haired, Nickelback-covering, fourth-season “American Idol” contestant who helped break the barrier for rock singers on that show? These days he's embracing his theatrical tendencies by starring more

May 1, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage14679.jpe

Remember Constantine Maroulis, the long-haired, Nickelback-covering, fourth-season “American Idol” contestant who helped break the barrier for rock singers on that show? These days he's embracing his theatrical tendencies by starring in more

Apr 30, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage14669.jpe

Remember Constantine Maroulis, the long-haired, Nickelback-covering, fourth-season “American Idol” contestant who helped break the barrier for rock singers on that show? These days he's embracing his theatrical tendencies by starring more

Apr 29, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The upcoming month has a slightly strange range of musicals making it to local stages. Here's a quick look at a few of them:  On April 8th, Carte Blanche Studios opens the one musical I'm looking forward to this month The Great American Traile.. more

Apr 7, 2011 3:59 AM Theater

blogimage6656.jpe

The number seven is said to be lucky, and it certainly is for the many fans of the recentl Endpoint ,Books more

May 25, 2009 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES