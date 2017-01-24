Rock N' Roll
Spring is Not Here Yet But a New Platinum Boys Single Is
For me The Platinum Boys are so synonymous with summer, redolent as they are of rolled down car windows, coolers of beer and all that, that it almost feels a little disorienting listening to them off season. But we'll take new Platinum Boys music .. more
Jan 24, 2017 3:28 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Prepare For the Weekend with Platinum Boys' Latest Single, "Downtown"
Milwaukee's Platinum Boys are coming off of one of the year's best rock 'n' roll records, this winter's infectiously debauched Future Hits, but they've got a few more songs to share before the year is up. On Dec. 4 they'll release a new EP, Junior.. more
Nov 19, 2015 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
UPDATE: A Memorial Service for Dr. Martin Jack Rosenblum is Planned for Thursday
It was with a heavy heart that we learned this weekend that Dr. Martin Jack Rosenblum, a poet, rock 'n' roll historian, popular UWM lecturer and frequent Shepherd Express contributor, died in his sleep at age 67. He left an unmeasurable impression.. more
Jan 13, 2014 7:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Hot Coffin’s Self-Accepting Rock ’n’ Roll
The 2000s found punk music in transition, as the purebred traditionalist and pop-punk bands of the ’90s gave way to a tide of younger emo and post-hardcore groups with more dramatic songs and fussier hair. For a while these more
Feb 18, 2013 5:18 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Phil Henzig
West Allis' Phil Henzig holds an appreciation for the bespectacled rock 'n' roll innovator Buddy Holly and the genre in which Holly was at the cutting edge at the time of his death. While Rockabilly Music pays homage to the past, its most i more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Buddy Guy's Dazzling 'My Story'
Buddy Guy and co-author David Ritz have come up with a dazzling book, rife with details about people, guitars and historically significant musical events. When I Left Home: My Story (Da Capo) will enthrall Guy's fans as well... more
Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
Harlem Globetrotters
It’s anybody’s guess as to why for the past several decades the Harlem Globetrotters have opted to spend New Year’s Eve in Milwaukee—as opposed to, say, Harlem —but their annual appearances are one of Milwaukee’s more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Under The Sea
Some of the most exotic creatures on Earth are found not on land but in the sea. The visually stunning IMAX documentary Under The Sea travels to the Great Barrier Reef, South Australia, and the Coral Triangle islands to film some of more
Sep 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bucks vs. Rockets
The Milwaukee Bucks have had some downtime since their victory over the New Jersey Nets last Wednesday. Tonight they’ll return to the court for a 7 p.m. game against the Houston Rockets. more
Feb 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
When The Bar Is The Stage: Youngblood's SAVAGE IN LIMBO
I had been looking forward to Youngblood’s Savage In Limbo since I first heard of the company back in June--partially because the playwright was John Patrick Shanley (who wrote Doubt) but mostly because it was a play set in a bar that was going to.. more
Jul 15, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Target Hitler
They tried to shoot him but could never get close enough, storm his office but was gone too soon, blow him up but the bombs never went off, went off too late or ignited inches too far away. The target was Hitler, who evaded so many assassination.. more
Feb 28, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Cheap Trick
“I Want You to Want Me” was pretty obviously a love song, but it’s hard not to also read the song as something of a mission statement for Cheap Trick, the endearing (and enduring) rock ’n’ roll band. After over three decades together, they’re sti... more
Jul 5, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Tell the Truth Until They Bleed: Coming Clean in the Dirty World
During a long career as a music writer,studio gopher and musician, Josh Alan Fried Tell the ,Books more
Jun 18, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
One Way Boogie Woogie and 27 Years Later
In 1977, Milwaukee filmmaker James Benning recorded 60 one-minute shots of the city&rsquo One Way Boogie Woogie ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 28, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
Aimless Blades: Real Rock ’n’ Roll
Nowadays rockis everywhere. Real rock ’n’ roll, however, has become a rarefie Rara Avis. ,Local Music more
Mar 5, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music