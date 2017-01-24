RSS

Rock N' Roll

platinum boys.jpg.jpe

For me The Platinum Boys are so synonymous with summer, redolent as they are of rolled down car windows, coolers of beer and all that, that it almost feels a little disorienting listening to them off season. But we'll take new Platinum Boys music .. more

Jan 24, 2017 3:28 PM On Music

musicgateway_platinumboys.jpg.jpe

Photo by Rachel Buth

Milwaukee's Platinum Boys are coming off of one of the year's best rock 'n' roll records, this winter's infectiously debauched Future Hits, but they've got a few more songs to share before the year is up. On Dec. 4 they'll release a new EP, Junior.. more

Nov 19, 2015 7:00 PM On Music

rosenblum.jpg.jpe

It was with a heavy heart that we learned this weekend that Dr. Martin Jack Rosenblum, a poet, rock 'n' roll historian, popular UWM lecturer and frequent Shepherd Express contributor, died in his sleep at age 67. He left an unmeasurable impression.. more

Jan 13, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

hotcoffin.jpg.jpe

The 2000s found punk music in transition, as the purebred traditionalist and pop-punk bands of the ’90s gave way to a tide of younger emo and post-hardcore groups with more dramatic songs and fussier hair. For a while these more

Feb 18, 2013 5:18 PM Music Feature

blogimage19172.jpe

West Allis' Phil Henzig holds an appreciation for the bespectacled rock 'n' roll innovator Buddy Holly and the genre in which Holly was at the cutting edge at the time of his death. While Rockabilly Music pays homage to the past, its most i more

Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage19019.jpe

Buddy Guy and co-author David Ritz have come up with a dazzling book, rife with details about people, guitars and historically significant musical events. When I Left Home: My Story (Da Capo) will enthrall Guy's fans as well... more

Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM Books

blogimage13451.jpe

It’s anybody’s guess as to why for the past several decades the Harlem Globetrotters have opted to spend New Year’s Eve in Milwaukee—as opposed to, say, Harlem —but their annual appearances are one of Milwaukee’s more

Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12241.jpe

Some of the most exotic creatures on Earth are found not on land but in the sea. The visually stunning IMAX documentary Under The Sea travels to the Great Barrier Reef, South Australia, and the Coral Triangle islands to film some of more

Sep 20, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9863.jpe

The Milwaukee Bucks have had some downtime since their victory over the New Jersey Nets last Wednesday. Tonight they’ll return to the court for a 7 p.m. game against the Houston Rockets. more

Feb 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

I had been looking forward to Youngblood’s Savage In Limbo since I first heard of the company back in June--partially because the playwright was John Patrick Shanley (who wrote Doubt) but mostly because it was a play set in a bar that was going to.. more

Jul 15, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

They tried to shoot him but could never get close enough, storm his office but was gone too soon, blow him up but the bombs never went off, went off too late or ignited inches too far away. The target was Hitler, who evaded so many assassination.. more

Feb 28, 2009 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage2783.jpe

“I Want You to Want Me” was pretty obviously a love song, but it’s hard not to also read the song as something of a mission statement for Cheap Trick, the endearing (and enduring) rock ’n’ roll band. After over three decades together, they’re sti... more

Jul 5, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2549.jpe

  During a long career as a music writer,studio gopher and musician, Josh Alan Fried Tell the ,Books more

Jun 18, 2008 12:00 AM Books

blogimage1413.jpe

In 1977, Milwaukee filmmaker James Benning recorded 60 one-minute shots of the city&rsquo One Way Boogie Woogie ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 28, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

blogimage1129.jpe

Nowadays rockis everywhere. Real rock ’n’ roll, however, has become a rarefie Rara Avis. ,Local Music more

Mar 5, 2008 12:00 AM Local Music

SOCIAL UPDATES