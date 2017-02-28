RSS

Rockabilly Chili

Highlights of this week’s calendar include a Food Network star, an inventive local jazz ensemble, and a blues icon. Also: chili. Lots of chili. more

Feb 28, 2017 2:22 PM This Week in Milwaukee

The Boss returns to the Bradley Center, while local restaurant compete for the crown at WMSE’s Rockabilly Chili contest. more

Mar 1, 2016 3:13 PM This Week in Milwaukee

The massive Arte Para Todos festival takes over three neighborhoods while Ariana Grande graces the Bradley Center. more

Feb 24, 2015 10:47 PM This Week in Milwaukee

For its 13th year, WMSE's Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser is going a little bit less rockabilly, a little more bluegrass. In addition to the event's usual rockabilly spin, this year's chili cookoff will feature a performance from the Kansas trio Split.. more

Jan 26, 2015 8:55 PM On Music

The nonprofit radio station WMSE 91.7 FM, a broadcasting service of the Milwaukee School of Engineering, is devoted to innovative music and content and providing more

Apr 30, 2014 5:34 PM Expresso

WMSE expanded its annual Rockabilly Chili fundraiser to the second floor of MSOE's Kern Center this year, but didn't have any trouble filling that extra space. More than 3600 people attended the event on Sunday, raising more than $60,000 and setti.. more

Mar 4, 2014 4:00 PM Around MKE

WMSE's ever-growing Rockabilly Chili fundraiser will return to the Kern Center for a 12th year on Sunday, March 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and it's planned some considerable expansions. To reduce crowding, this year the competition, which features .. more

Jan 7, 2014 4:00 PM Around MKE

WMSE's loyal listenership guarantees the community radio station a decent turnout at any event it sponsors, but there's one event that reaches well beyond the station's usual base to attract the greater public: its annual Rockabilly Chili C more

Mar 1, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Over 35 participating restaurants are offering special three-course menus for $10 at lunch and $20 or $30 at dinner as part of Milwaukee’s annual Downtown Dining Week promotion, which ends today. Among the restaurants offering deals are... more

Jun 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The display cases at Le Reve, located in the heart of Wauwatosa (7610 Harwood Ave.), make for a wonderland of delights. Le Reve is a French patisserie and café, and its glass cases are filled with baked goods. Macaroons come in five pastel ... more

Mar 3, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Perhaps the most popular modern accordionist outside of “Weird Al” Yankovic, Stanley Dural Jr., better known as Buckwheat Zydeco, returns to Milwaukee to give the city an early taste of Mardi Gras. The Louisiana Creole blues master more

Feb 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

