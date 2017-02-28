Rockabilly Chili
This Week in Milwaukee: March 2-8, 2017
Highlights of this week’s calendar include a Food Network star, an inventive local jazz ensemble, and a blues icon. Also: chili. Lots of chili. more
Feb 28, 2017 2:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: March 3-9
The Boss returns to the Bradley Center, while local restaurant compete for the crown at WMSE’s Rockabilly Chili contest. more
Mar 1, 2016 3:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: Feb. 26-March 4
The massive Arte Para Todos festival takes over three neighborhoods while Ariana Grande graces the Bradley Center. more
Feb 24, 2015 10:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Split Lip Rayfield Will Play WMSE's 13th Annual Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser
For its 13th year, WMSE's Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser is going a little bit less rockabilly, a little more bluegrass. In addition to the event's usual rockabilly spin, this year's chili cookoff will feature a performance from the Kansas trio Split.. more
Jan 26, 2015 8:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Heroes of the Week: WMSE’s Volunteers
The nonprofit radio station WMSE 91.7 FM, a broadcasting service of the Milwaukee School of Engineering, is devoted to innovative music and content and providing more
Apr 30, 2014 5:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
WMSE Announces Rockabilly Chili Cookoff Winners
WMSE expanded its annual Rockabilly Chili fundraiser to the second floor of MSOE's Kern Center this year, but didn't have any trouble filling that extra space. More than 3600 people attended the event on Sunday, raising more than $60,000 and setti.. more
Mar 4, 2014 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
New at this Year's Rockabilly Chili Contest: Chili Pepper Races
WMSE's ever-growing Rockabilly Chili fundraiser will return to the Kern Center for a 12th year on Sunday, March 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and it's planned some considerable expansions. To reduce crowding, this year the competition, which features .. more
Jan 7, 2014 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
WMSE's Rockabilly Chili Contest Turns 10
WMSE's loyal listenership guarantees the community radio station a decent turnout at any event it sponsors, but there's one event that reaches well beyond the station's usual base to attract the greater public: its annual Rockabilly Chili C more
Mar 1, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Downtown Dining Week
Over 35 participating restaurants are offering special three-course menus for $10 at lunch and $20 or $30 at dinner as part of Milwaukee’s annual Downtown Dining Week promotion, which ends today. Among the restaurants offering deals are... more
Jun 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Le Reve: Wauwatosa’s Wonderland of Delights
The display cases at Le Reve, located in the heart of Wauwatosa (7610 Harwood Ave.), make for a wonderland of delights. Le Reve is a French patisserie and café, and its glass cases are filled with baked goods. Macaroons come in five pastel ... more
Mar 3, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Buckwheat Zydeco
Perhaps the most popular modern accordionist outside of “Weird Al” Yankovic, Stanley Dural Jr., better known as Buckwheat Zydeco, returns to Milwaukee to give the city an early taste of Mardi Gras. The Louisiana Creole blues master more
Feb 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee