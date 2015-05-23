Rockabilly Girl Productions
Rockabilly Girl Presents Live Staged Late Night TV Really Early (sort of)
Burlesque in the format of late-night TV? In retrospect, it seems obvious. Burlesque is a staged variety show that pre-dates broadcasting. As broadcasting began to supplant the stage in popular entertainment, stage variety shows began to give way .. more
May 23, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Third 'Horror-O-Rama' to Arrive at Best Place
Rockabilly Girl Productions has been around for a long enough to have reached a level of success over the years. This year marks the third consecutive year of Horror-O-Rama—the group’s annual horror festival.For one day only, Rockabilly Girl pop.. more
Apr 19, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Art Carnival Continues Into 2015
I remember attending the first Art Carnival. It was a sparsely-attended thing. In spite of his, it had a really engaging atmosphere. Artists were encouraged to show-up to work on pieces of art inspired by variety performers who were going to appea.. more
Mar 2, 2015 6:45 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Express Yourself!
Dear Ruthie commends Madonna, answers a letter from a reader wondering about kissing on a first date and plugs exciting events like the Taste of the Ward at Skylight Music Theatre, Pint vs. Fluid Chili Cook-Off and Barry Manilow concert at ... more
Feb 17, 2015 9:27 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Movie to Musical to Waukesha
At some point in the mid-1970s, playwright Neil Simon wrote a script said to have been partly inspired by the life of a young Dustin Hoffman. The title of the script was Bogart Slept Here. It was set to become a major motion picture titled ... more
Sep 4, 2013 1:04 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Langhorne Slim Finds Where He Belongs
Singer-songwriter Langhorne Slim found time during a month off from his relentless touring schedule to finally throw down some roots, moving into a home in Portland, Ore., where he and his girlfriend will enjoy time away from his life on th... more
Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM Adam Lovinus Music Feature
Oui-oui en le Boulevard
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So, I’m near delirious about this Bangkokian heat and humidity this time we have in the Upper Midwest, about having had and having not, about the words of Harry Morgan—& more
Jul 8, 2010 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
The Meditations
The Wailers weren’t the only group that backed Bob Marley. Some of the reggae legend’s better tunes were recorded with the backing of the vocal trio The Meditations, including “Punky Reggae Party” and “Rastaman Live Up.&rdquo more
Jun 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee