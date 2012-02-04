Rockers
Free Lesson In Stage Combat
My first reaction was…stage fighting lessons in a bar: what could possibly go wrong there? Seriously, though . . . stage fighting is something that requires complete precision and sobriety to make it come across effectively. But it also require.. more
Feb 4, 2012 12:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
‘Mods, Rockers, and the Music of the British Invasion’
In amounting pile of recent books, musical roots are sought everywhere, sometimesin the Mods, Rockers, and ,Books more
Sep 8, 2009 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
The Redwalls
As vicious as it may seem to throw a baby-faced band to the tar pits, The Redwalls have likely missed their shot at stardom. Snatched up by Capitol Records early in their career, in 2005 the Illinois group released De Nova, a banal tribute to the... more
Jul 5, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee