RSS

Rockesha

the disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of judgement with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we parse Summerfest's recent claims that it has taken steps to avoid the kind of crowd-crush situation it saw last year on the night of the gr.. more

Jun 26, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

rockesha.jpg.jpe

Jun 23, 2014 2:00 PM On Music 1 Comments

blogimage10421.jpe

Still shocked by Andrew Bogut’s season-ending arm injury, the Milwaukee Bucks soldier on tonight, continuing their drive toward the playoffs with a game against the New Jersey Nets. more

Apr 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10411.jpe

The Raphael portrait recently brought to the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM) focuses attention on the High Renaissance period of the early 16th century, a time often overlooked in contemporary art traditions. The Haggerty Museum of Art at Marque... more

Apr 6, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

SOCIAL UPDATES