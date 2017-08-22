Rocket Baby Bakery
Lonesome Stone Milling Brings Grains From the Driftless Region to Milwaukee
Wisconsin’s Lonesome Stone Milling uses grains such as wheat and rye for milling into all-purpose flours, pancake mixes, hot cereal and more for retail and wholesale markets. more
Aug 22, 2017 2:46 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink 1 Comments
The Taste of Spain and Portugal
Amilinda Restaurant provides a welcome addition to Milwaukee’s Downtown menagerie of international restaurants with its focus on Spanish and Portuguese food and cocktails and emphasis on locally sourced ingredients. more
Apr 19, 2016 2:03 PM Franklin K.R. Cline Dining Out
Urban Ecology Center Hosts Ferment!Milwaukee
The Urban Ecology Center’s Riverside Park location partners with other Milwaukee-based organizations, businesses and experts to present the first annual Ferment!Milwaukee, a free event celebrating the ancient art of fermentation; Saturday, ... more
Sep 29, 2015 8:36 PM Amanda Sullivan Eat/Drink
Rocket Baby Lands in Bay View
One of Tosa’s treasures, Rocket Baby Bakery, has expanded its profile by opening an outlet in Bay View. The new venue (2452 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.) is tucked into a glass, steel and cement storefront alongside Community Bark Dog Wash & Coffee... more
Jun 10, 2014 1:44 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Rocket Baby Bakery Takes Flight
The vivid purple exterior of Rocket Baby Bakery (6822 W. North Ave.) offers little clue of the interior. Inside it has the classic feel of an early-20th-century bakery, with tile floors, marble counters and a wooden ceiling. The front windo... more
May 10, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview