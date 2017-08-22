RSS

Wisconsin’s Lonesome Stone Milling uses grains such as wheat and rye for milling into all-purpose flours, pancake mixes, hot cereal and more for retail and wholesale markets. more

Aug 22, 2017 2:46 PM Eat/Drink 1 Comments

Amilinda Restaurant provides a welcome addition to Milwaukee’s Downtown menagerie of international restaurants with its focus on Spanish and Portuguese food and cocktails and emphasis on locally sourced ingredients. more

Apr 19, 2016 2:03 PM Dining Out

The Urban Ecology Center’s Riverside Park location partners with other Milwaukee-based organizations, businesses and experts to present the first annual Ferment!Milwaukee, a free event celebrating the ancient art of fermentation; Saturday, ... more

Sep 29, 2015 8:36 PM Eat/Drink

One of Tosa’s treasures, Rocket Baby Bakery, has expanded its profile by opening an outlet in Bay View. The new venue (2452 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.) is tucked into a glass, steel and cement storefront alongside Community Bark Dog Wash & Coffee... more

Jun 10, 2014 1:44 AM Dining Preview

The vivid purple exterior of Rocket Baby Bakery (6822 W. North Ave.) offers little clue of the interior. Inside it has the classic feel of an early-20th-century bakery, with tile floors, marble counters and a wooden ceiling. The front windo... more

May 10, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

