Rocket Man

Playwright Steven Dietz opens Rocketman at a couple of very uncomfortable points in the life of its protagonist. As the play opens, the reluctant landscape architect is getting rid of everything he owns. His wife has left him for a guy named Kale... more

Sep 9, 2012 9:53 AM Theater

 The theatre season picks up its rhythm this week with three significant openings in Milwaukee.   The first of the shows opens tonight at the Cream City Collectives on 732 East Clarke Street. World's Stage Theatre presents Fly Steffens' stagi.. more

Sep 6, 2012 12:33 PM Theater

  A man in his early forties has cut a skylight in his attic. He has placed a recliner underneath it. All of his stuff is on his front lawn. There's a sign there. It reads, "Here's my life. Make an offer." He's looking for that place where all .. more

May 20, 2012 6:31 AM Theater

In Matt Goldman and Pat Hazell’s light comedy Bunkbed Brothers, two baby-boomer brothers return to their childhood home to spend the night in the bedroom they used to share. The substance of their childhood has been largely preserved, as th... more

Nov 5, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Outside of Berlin,German revolutionary and patriot Friedrich Ludwig Jahn founded an organ Turnverein

Nov 4, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

After a succession of increasingly strong, annual records, this summer the poorly punctuated band Portugal. The Man finally went for the kill with its latest album, The Satanic Satanist, a psychedelic pop fest that draws liberally from clas... more

Oct 9, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

