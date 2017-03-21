RSS

Rocket Paloma

lumineers.jpg.jpe

The Lumineers bring their newly intimate sound to a very large venue, while Peter Frampton goes acoustic. more

Mar 21, 2017 2:18 PM This Week in Milwaukee

rocketpaloma.jpg.jpe

The first Rocket Paloma EP, Great, found singer Joanna Kerner bemoaning lost love and kvetching about frenemies. On Rocket Paloma’s four songs she’s a cagier, more cryptic observer of the relational goings-on around her, and sounds as if sh... more

Mar 21, 2017 1:28 PM Album Reviews

fringe.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Fringe Festival opened with depth and dizzying variety in its first two hours yesterday. The Festival atmosphere harnesses the chaotic unpredictability that forms the magic at the heart of the arts. Audiences can navigate their way t.. more

Aug 28, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

a+egateway_mkefollies.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee dancers since childhood, Katie Rhyme and Karen Raymond didn’t want to seek careers in other cities. After earning Bachelor of Fine Arts degrees from more

Nov 12, 2014 11:12 AM A&E Feature

blogimage13059.jpe

For the second year in a row, Linneman’s Riverwest Inn hosts a Thanksgiving weekend charity singer-songwriter showcase featuring some of the city’s most distinct folk- and roots-music enthusiasts. This year’s lineup includes Lisa Gatewoo more

Nov 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES