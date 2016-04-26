Roddy Scheer
Rooftop Solar Finally Cost Competitive with Grid in U.S.
Dear EarthTalk: Is it true that home rooftop solar only makes sense in certain parts of the U.S. with proper incentives as opposed to where the sun shines the most? EarthTalk: The short answer is,News Features more
Apr 26, 2016 3:25 PM Roddy Scheer News Features 2 Comments
Where Do Republican Presidential Hopefuls Stand on Environmental Issues?
Inrecent decades, Republicans have certainly been far less sympathetic toenvironmental causes than the Democrats, and this year’s batch of candidatesfor the party’s Presidential nomination is no exception.DonaldTrump has remained skeptical o.. more
Nov 2, 2015 5:14 PM Roddy Scheer, Doug Moss News Features
Do Orcas Really Live as Long in Captivity As in the Wild?
DearEarthTalk: I’ve been seeing this ad on TV a lot by SeaWorld claiming theydon’t take orcas from the wild and that orcas live just as long in captivity asthey do in the wild. Are these claims true? .. more
Aug 7, 2015 4:17 PM Roddy Scheer, Doug Moss News Features
Recycling Old Paint, Primer, and Stains
Hasone of the many popular shows on HGTV inspired you to renovate your own home?If so, you’re not alone! Home renovations have been on the rise the last fewyears in the U.S. and Canada, which can mean lots of leftover paint. Extrapaint can las.. more
Jul 6, 2015 5:54 PM Doug Moss, Roddy Scheer News Features
Do Animals Have Legal Rights?
Dear EarthTalk: What are so-called non-human rights? – Richard Montcalm, Jenkintown, PA Non-humanrights is a term coined by animal welfare activist and lawyer Steven Wise, whohas campaigned for three decades to achieve actual legal rights fo.. more
Jun 8, 2015 8:49 PM Roddy Scheer, Doug Moss News Features
How Can I Get My Car Ready for Summer Driving?
Dear EarthTalk: Summer is near and I am planning a big road trip. Do you have any tips for boosting my car’s fuel efficiency on long, hot drives?-Esther McCoy, Burlington, VTAh,the summer road trip, that classic American experience. But long d.. more
Jun 1, 2015 2:30 PM Roddy Scheer, Doug Moss News Features
Global Climate Agreement In the Works
May 19, 2015 3:10 PM Roddy Scheer, Doug Moss News Features
Where will be the best places to live if global warming gets the best of us?
Dear EarthTalk: Where will be the best places to live if global warming gets the best of us?-Cynthia McIntosh, Jasper, WYIf temperatures around the globe continue to rise in the face of human-induced climate change as climatologists expect, some.. more
May 11, 2015 6:45 PM Doug Moss, Roddy Scheer News Features 1 Comments
Are Batteries Recyclable?
Dear EarthTalk, can I throw my old disposable batteries in the trash or is there a way torecycle them? - Jennifer Brandstrom, Chicago, IL Truth be told, those oldused up disposable alkaline batteries (AA, AAA, C, D, 9-volt, etc.) aren’t thee.. more
Apr 28, 2015 4:21 PM Doug Moss, Roddy Scheer News Features
A National Food Policy?
Dear EarthTalk: What is the National Food Policy that environmentalists and foodies areasking President Obama to enact by executive order and how would it affectAmerican diets?-Justin Brockway, Los Angeles, CAA November 2014 op-ed piecein The.. more
Mar 23, 2015 8:20 PM Roddy Scheer News Features 1 Comments
EarthTalk: Air Conditioning Alternatives
Dear EarthTalk: Has an alternative to air conditioning to keep rooms cool been invented that... more
Jul 25, 2012 12:00 AM Roddy Scheer, Doug Moss News Features 3 Comments