RSS

Roddy Scheer

news_solar.jpg.jpe

Dear EarthTalk: Is it true that home rooftop solar only makes sense in certain parts of the U.S. with proper incentives as opposed to where the sun shines the most? EarthTalk: The short answer is,News Features more

Apr 26, 2016 3:25 PM News Features 2 Comments

donald_sml.jpg.jpe

Credit: Gage Skidmore, FlickrCC

Inrecent decades, Republicans have certainly been far less sympathetic toenvironmental causes than the Democrats, and this year’s batch of candidatesfor the party’s Presidential nomination is no exception.DonaldTrump has remained skeptical o.. more

Nov 2, 2015 5:14 PM , News Features

nature neil staeck flickr cc.jpg.jpe

Neil Staeck, Flickr CC

DearEarthTalk: I’ve been seeing this ad on TV a lot by SeaWorld claiming theydon’t take orcas from the wild and that orcas live just as long in captivity asthey do in the wild. Are these claims true?                                             .. more

Aug 7, 2015 4:17 PM , News Features

paint_sml.jpg.jpe

Hasone of the many popular shows on HGTV inspired you to renovate your own home?If so, you’re not alone! Home renovations have been on the rise the last fewyears in the U.S. and Canada, which can mean lots of leftover paint. Extrapaint can las.. more

Jul 6, 2015 5:54 PM , News Features

chimp.jpg.jpe

Patrick Bouquet, FlickrCC

Dear EarthTalk: What are so-called non-human rights? – Richard Montcalm, Jenkintown, PA Non-humanrights is a term coined by animal welfare activist and lawyer Steven Wise, whohas campaigned for three decades to achieve actual legal rights fo.. more

Jun 8, 2015 8:49 PM , News Features

earthtalk_summerdriving.jpg.jpe

Dear EarthTalk: Summer is near and I am planning a big road trip. Do you have any tips for boosting my car’s fuel efficiency on long, hot drives?-Esther McCoy, Burlington, VTAh,the summer road trip, that classic American experience. But long d.. more

Jun 1, 2015 2:30 PM , News Features

earth talk.jpg.jpe

May 19, 2015 3:10 PM , News Features

earthtalk_seattle.jpg.jpe

Dear EarthTalk: Where will be the best places to live if global warming gets the best of us?-Cynthia McIntosh, Jasper, WYIf temperatures around the globe continue to rise in the face of human-induced climate change as climatologists expect, some.. more

May 11, 2015 6:45 PM , News Features 1 Comments

batteries.jpg.jpe

Dear EarthTalk, can I throw my old disposable batteries in the trash or is there a way torecycle them? - Jennifer Brandstrom, Chicago, IL Truth be told, those oldused up disposable alkaline batteries (AA, AAA, C, D, 9-volt, etc.) aren’t thee.. more

Apr 28, 2015 4:21 PM , News Features

myplate.jpg.jpe

Earth Talk

Dear EarthTalk: What is the National Food Policy that environmentalists and foodies areasking President Obama to enact by executive order and how would it affectAmerican diets?-Justin Brockway, Los Angeles, CAA November 2014 op-ed piecein The.. more

Mar 23, 2015 8:20 PM News Features 1 Comments

blogimage19384.jpe

Dear EarthTalk: Has an alternative to air conditioning to keep rooms cool been invented that... more

Jul 25, 2012 12:00 AM , News Features 3 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES