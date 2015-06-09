Rodell Rosel
Classical Happening: Florentine Opera
The Florentine Opera kicks off its summer season with an outdoor fundraiser called “Pasta & Puccini,” featuring standards from the mellifluous operas of Giacomo Puccini and sure-to-please favorites along with drinks and dinner al fresco. more
Jun 9, 2015 8:23 PM John Jahn Classical Music
Comic Opera Masterpiece
The Florentine Opera’s production of Benjamin Britten’s comic masterpiece, Albert Herring, was a bounty of energized musical riches. The audience was won over from the first moment by Britten’s incomparable gift for more
Mar 12, 2013 10:17 PM Steve Spice Classical Music
The Florentine Opera's Loving 'Susannah'
Terrible things befall innocent people in melodrama. By the end, evil is usually punished and the good guys rewarded or at least consoled. American composer Carlisle Floyd's 1955 opera Susannah tells the melodramatic story of a young woman ... more
Mar 19, 2012 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music