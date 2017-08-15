Rodgers And Hart
Elvis Presley: A Boy from Tupelo: The Complete 1953-1955 Recordings (RCA/Legacy)
A Boy from Tupelo is the most complete collection of those early recordings, made in the Sun Records studio under the tutelage of producer Sam Phillips or taped from radio broadcasts in 1954 and ’55. more
Aug 15, 2017 2:10 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews 1 Comments
Lauren Bush: All My Treasures
Not unlike Chris Connor or any number of less-remembered jazz singers from the 1950s, Lauren Bush on All My Treasures swings at a post-bop tempo, her voice gliding easily across the tricky turns. more
Nov 15, 2016 2:02 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Boulevard Theatre Goes the Distance with ‘Pal Joey’
Boulevard Theatre’s season opener finds the troupe on the move—literally. And the change of scenery served the company well last weekend in its limited run of the more
Oct 1, 2014 3:18 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Singing Their Stories
The Skylight Studio Theatre Series final production this season, Sing Me a Story, fits well into their concept of engaging audiences in closer interactions with the cast—a cabaret experience without food and drink. more
May 8, 2013 2:11 AM Steve Spice Theater