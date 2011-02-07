RSS

Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers has put on an imaginary championship belt after each touchdown this season. Here Clay Matthews has a real one for him (pic from ESPN.com) more

Feb 7, 2011 3:38 PM More Sports

I’m still in that euphoric phase where I’m a little dumbfounded that this is actually happening, so forgive my ramblings! Heading in to this season, it was clear that the Packers had the pieces to put together a championship season, but 11 player.. more

Jan 24, 2011 2:59 PM Around MKE

In a lot of ways, I’m super excited the Packers have the Bears the first week of the season because it will be a very early indication of whether or not this team is for real.After each impressive preseason win it got harder and harder not to j.. more

Sep 12, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

If this is true, it’s seriously one of the oddest sports crossovers I’ve heard in awhile. AmericanIdol top 3 contestant Danny Gokey is from Milwaukee and he’s in towntoday to get footage for Idol to show during next week’s show. Theycall it hom.. more

May 12, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage6410.jpe

Foreplay Mondays, a new weekly event at the Miramar Theatre that began earlier this year, offers a hub for those insatiable individuals who find the “casual encounters” section of Craigslist a bit too unreliable. Billing itself as a couples... more

May 4, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Stop me if you've heard this one before...The Packers dominate a game, both in points and possession, fail to score all the points they should, have a fourth quarter lead and fail to bring home a victory. I believe yesterday was the sixth loss of .. more

Dec 15, 2008 5:00 AM More Sports

blogimage4398.jpe

Through Jan. 18, 2009, seven winners of the 2007 Mary L. Nohl Fellowship awards exhibit th Handmade Nation, ,Theater more

Nov 5, 2008 12:00 AM Visual Arts

 Having learned nothing from jumping the gun on Ryan Grant, the Packers have extended Aaron Rodgers' contract for 6 years.Look - he's been pretty damn good so far, and I'm totally grateful for that. But he still hasn't proved he isn't the Packe.. more

Oct 31, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage4296.jpe

Longtime state Rep. Sue Jeskewitz decided not to run for re-election this year,which provides voters in the 24th Assembly District with a rare opportunity to give equal consideration to both candidate,Elections more

Oct 30, 2008 12:00 AM Elections 2 Comments

I try not to do too much horn-tooting, but this is a big shot for me to reach a bigger audience, so I'm passing on the link. If you'd like to, click. If not, no big deal. No pressure!   My packers thoughts on the game Sunday night...Are writte.. more

Sep 25, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

From Kevin Seifert's NFC North Blog on ESPN.comRodgersis comfortable enough with the Packers' playbook that he has been ableto improvise a touchdown out of a busted alignment on at least oneoccasion, displaying the instincts and moxie that made.. more

Sep 18, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

Aaron Rodgers is the man.And Mike Tirico is also the man for telling Kornheiser he was wrong and to stop talking about Favre last night. Kornheiser continued to insist he wasn't the one making it a story, that it's all anyone could talk about and .. more

Sep 9, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

SI.com saysAaron Rodgerslooked solid in his preseason debut. The game plan called for several quick slants and out routes, and Rodgers made the throws. He also connected on a few strong third down passes; two to Donald Driver particularly stood ou.. more

Aug 13, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

I refuse to subject myself to the hours of coverage that have already been on tv, much less the hours yet to come on this subject, so I'm just posting the info and if you want more, turn on the news. Tonight is the Family Night intra-squad scrimma.. more

Aug 3, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage2164.jpe

Ever wonder whether the Pabst Theater is haunted? Tonight may be your chance to find out—well, sort of. It depends on whether you think medium clairvoyant Lisa Williams is the real deal or not. A Joh,Today in Milwaukee more

May 18, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage1867.jpe

Emo-punks Saves the Day won over MTV with their hits “Freakish” and “At Exploration ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 24, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Benji’s Deli 4156 N. Oakland Ave. 332-7777 Juno ,Best Of The City - Dining more

Apr 11, 2008 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2008

Breadsmith Multiple locations In a society w City Lights ,Best Of The City - Dining more

Apr 10, 2008 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2008

blogimage1369.jpe

Someone must have slandered Josef K., for one morning, without having done anythingtruly The Trial. ,A&E Feature more

Mar 26, 2008 12:00 AM A&E Feature

blogimage1400.jpe

War may be hell, but Black 47 makes it rock. On Iraq, veteranIrish renegad Iraq, ,CD Reviews more

Mar 26, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES