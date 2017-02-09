Rodizio Grill
Where to Make Your Valentine's Day Reservations
Valentine's Day is one of the busiest nights for restaurants. Make your reservations now—even for this weekend—because places book up early. Here are some of the Valentine's Day specials around MKE. more
Feb 9, 2017 10:28 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Great Milwaukee Restaurants for Your Next Date Night
Dating is hard. First you have to find someone, then youboth have to find time in your busy schedules, and finally you have to find anactivity you can both agree on. Because everyone has to eat dinner ends upbeing the go to date night move. Now.. more
Jul 28, 2015 8:12 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Around MKE
Brazil is Back
It was quite a surprise last summer when Sabor, Milwaukee’s only Brazilian restaurant, suddenly closed its doors. In early December, Rodizio Grill filled the vacant venue. Rodizio is an upcoming, Brazilian-themed chain with more
Jan 16, 2013 3:07 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Pecha Kucha
Think of Pecha Kuchas as speed-learning sessions. Each evening, a lineup of presenters gives quick lectures on an idiosyncratic topic of their choice: Subjects at past Pecha Kucha events ranged from the informative (recycling more
Aug 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee