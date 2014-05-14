RSS
Rodriguez
This Week in Milwaukee: May 15-21
Aziz Ansari, Street Eats, Slayer and more! more
May 14, 2014 4:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Brewers trade for Francisco Rodriguez
Just moments after the end of the All-Star Game, news broke that Dealin' Doug Melvin was at it again and had added Mets closer Francisco Rodriguez (K-Rod).Details of the trade so far are sketchy - the Brewers traded 2 players to be named later (P.. more
Jul 13, 2011 3:35 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Elvis Costello
Elvis Costello's frequent collaborator T-Bone Burnett produced Secret, Profane & Sugar Secret, Profane & Sugarcane ,CD Reviews more
Jun 30, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
