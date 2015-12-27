Roger Bean
A Wonderette New Year in Racine
Roger Bean musicals have a kind of sparklingly charming sweetness about them. On one level, they’re basically a theatrical housing for classic pop tunes, but they do have a sweetness that goes beyond any mere theatrical vehicle. There’s a .. more
Dec 27, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Four Places
Next Act Theatre opens its season with a stellar cast of Flora Coker, Laura Gray, Mary MacDonald Kerr and Mark Ulrich in Joel Drake Johnson’s Four Places , directed by David Cecsarini. In this darkly comic family drama, which runs more
Sep 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Roger Bean In Racine
There’s no questioning Roger Bean’s ability to put together a charming musical revue. The mind behind such shows as The Marvelous Wonderettes and Route 66 has a proven track record for producing well-ballanced musicals with charm and style th.. more
Jul 2, 2010 4:46 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Semele on the Town
Though German-English composer George Frideric Handel (1685-1759) is most widely known for Messiah, ,Classical Music/Dance more
Feb 17, 2009 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music