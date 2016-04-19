Roger Corman
The Winter, Sembene! & More: Home Movies/Out on Digital
One of the most cinematically compelling recent films in any genre, the enigmatic horror story by director Konstantinos Koutsoliotas, The Winter, depicts the porous boundary in the human imagination between fantasy and reality, past and pre... more
Apr 19, 2016 3:10 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Children of the Stars, The Trip and More: Home Movies/Out on Digital
Bill Perrine’s documentary, Children of the Stars, visits the kitschy temple of Ernest and Ruth Norman who founded the Unarius religion in 1954. He claimed to be the reincarnation of Jesus; she professed to be an archangel. more
Apr 12, 2016 4:01 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
'Tales of Terror'
'Tales of Terror' (1962), out on Blu-ray, is trilogy sprung awkwardly to life from the pages of Edgar Allan Poe. Director Roger Corman recruited Vincent Price, Peter Lorre and Basil Rathbone. more
May 15, 2015 2:40 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Bruce Dern: A Memoir
Nov 3, 2014 1:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Jack Nicholson Early On
<p> Jack Nicholson became notorious for his reluctance to be interviewed, but in 1971, as his star was rising after <em>Easy Rider</em>, <em>Five Easy Pieces </em>and <em>Carnal Knowledge</em>, he sat for a pair of interviews with a couple of unk.. more
Jun 19, 2012 12:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Marcus Center Plays Home to ‘Sassy Mamas’
As the stigma begins to lift on older women dating younger men, traditional gender roles start to shift as well. Hansberry-Sands Theatre Company explores some of the implications in its production of Celeste Bedford Walker’s Sassy Mamas. Th... more
May 12, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Dane Cook
Dane Cook is one of the most popular men in comedy and, perhaps not coincidentally, also one of the most hated. Critics loathe his unpretentious, every-guy observations, and his fellow comedians shun him with a distain once reserved only fo... more
Oct 18, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee