RSS

Roger Daltrey

thewho.jpg.jpe

Though diminished by age, The Who didn’t embarrass themselves Monday night—that is if you discount Pete Townshend’s stage banter. more

Mar 22, 2016 8:00 AM Concert Reviews

the who.jpg.jpe

facebook.com/thewho

One of the most anticipated Milwaukee shows of the fall was one of the BMO Harris Bradley Center's prize bookings: The Who's "The Who Hits 50!" tour, which had been scheduled for Oct. 13. Now it looks like Who fans will have to wait a little longe.. more

Sep 18, 2015 2:00 PM On Music

film_lambertandstamp.jpg.jpe

'Lambert & Stamp,' documentary on the managers of ’60s rock band The Who. more

May 25, 2015 1:20 PM Film Reviews

Sep 6, 2014 4:12 PM I Hate Hollywood

Nicolas Cage was among his generation’s most promising actors, but he’s spent most of his career playing dumb. Joe, his best film in a decade, is a Southern story of redneck violence, rural poverty and warped family ties. Cage plays the tit... more

Jun 19, 2014 9:02 PM Home Movies

This Discovery Channel series didn’t need to venture to Africa to find wild kingdoms. The nature documentary found plenty of fascinating footage in America’s backyard. Tom Selleck narrates this breathlessly paced show, offering close-ups of... more

Oct 23, 2013 1:01 AM Home Movies

blogimage12061.jpe

Anyone trained in public opinion research knows that the polls in this summer’s media reports about what’s going to happen in the November elections are totally meaningless.In fact, there are no truly reliable polls even to tell us who will... more

Sep 1, 2010 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

blogimage10643.jpe

When I think of happiness, I think of my European friends deeming the quest for it as “so American.” When a character in a Theatre X play cried “I just want to be happy” on tour overseas, it was a surefire laugh line, taken by the more

Apr 21, 2010 12:00 AM A&E Feature

SOCIAL UPDATES