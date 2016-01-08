RSS

Roger Ebert

fredpohl.jpg.jpe

Jan 8, 2016 2:20 PM I Hate Hollywood

film.jpg.jpe

They were the oddest couple on television, Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert, and at the end of the night, they were never buddies. The show that eventually aired as “Sikel and Ebert” pitted the skinny, cosmopolitan Siskel against the rotund,... more

Jul 15, 2014 11:09 PM Film Reviews

A decade after the simian virus has killed almost all human beings, representatives of the few people remaining in San Francisco (played by Jason Clarke, Keri Russell, Gary Oldman and Kodi Smit-McPhee) negotiate an uneasy truce with the ape... more

Jul 9, 2014 1:36 PM Film Clips

the disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly grumble fest with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we commemorate Matt's least favorite non-event of the year: the release of Beloit College's annua.. more

Aug 22, 2013 4:40 PM On Music

blogimage12387.jpe

The Milwaukee Rep produces the U.S. premiere of Laurel and Hardy , Tom McGrath’s tribute to the comedy team from the Golden Age of cinema. McGrath’s script envisions a meeting between Laurel and Hardy in the afterlife. more

Oct 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9510.jpe

Rarely does a major art exhibition invite viewers to “please touch” the items on display. But accessibility plays a significant role in the recently opened exhibit titled “Green Furniture Design” at the Milwaukee Art Museum. This t more

Jan 14, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES