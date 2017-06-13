RSS
Roger Michell
Wondering About Rachel Weisz as 'My Cousin Rachel'
Review of My Cousin Rachel, a new film based on the novel by Daphne du Maurier. more
Jun 13, 2017 1:53 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: April 17
Alaska’s brown bears receive the Disney nature film treatment as a mother and her two newborn cubs are followed throughout the first year of their lives. With avalanche season looming, Sky awakens from her more
Apr 17, 2014 12:21 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Hyde Park on Hudson
Margaret “Daisy” Suckley’s branch of the family had slipped into genteel poverty in the shadow of their more prominent relatives. Then one day, the quiet monotony of her existence is broken by a phone call from more
Jan 9, 2013 12:28 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
