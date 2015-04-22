Rogers Memorial Hospital
Don't Miss The Grand Opening of Rogers' Memorial's New Location
Rogers Memorial Hospital invites you to the community open house of our newestfacility—our beautifully transformed behavioral health hospital in Brown Deer.Hear real stories of hope and recovery, enjoy live entertainment, meet our staff and lea.. more
Apr 22, 2015 6:15 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Next To Normal Beyond The Stage
The Milwaukee Rep stages an acclaimed musical that opens this week. Hardly the traditional glossy mindlessness that finds its home on Broadway, Next To Normal follows the life of a suburban family dealing with mental illness. Covering some prett.. more
Dec 7, 2011 2:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Scott Lucas and The Married Men
Scott Lucas has spent the last two decades fronting the alt-rock duo Local H, scoring the 1996 hit “Bound for the Floor” and in recent years some critical successes that haven’t sold nearly as well. For his latest solo project, though more
Jul 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Irish Fest
One year shy of its 30th anniversary, Milwaukee’s Irish Fest once again transforms the Summerfest grounds into a haven for Celtic culture. This year’s festival features musical performances from artist 3 Pints Gone, Gaelic Storm, The Red Ho... more
Aug 15, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee