RSS

Rogers Memorial Hospital

thinkstockphotos-464212537.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

Rogers Memorial Hospital invites you to the community open house of our newestfacility—our beautifully transformed behavioral health hospital in Brown Deer.Hear real stories of hope and recovery, enjoy live entertainment, meet our staff and lea.. more

Apr 22, 2015 6:15 PM Sponsored Content

The Milwaukee Rep stages an acclaimed musical that opens this week. Hardly the traditional glossy mindlessness that finds its home on Broadway, Next To Normal follows the life of a suburban family dealing with mental illness. Covering some prett.. more

Dec 7, 2011 2:43 PM Theater

blogimage11588.jpe

Scott Lucas has spent the last two decades fronting the alt-rock duo Local H, scoring the 1996 hit “Bound for the Floor” and in recent years some critical successes that haven’t sold nearly as well. For his latest solo project, though more

Jul 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7642.jpe

One year shy of its 30th anniversary, Milwaukee’s Irish Fest once again transforms the Summerfest grounds into a haven for Celtic culture. This year’s festival features musical performances from artist 3 Pints Gone, Gaelic Storm, The Red Ho... more

Aug 15, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES