Roller Derby
Brewcity Bruisers Roller Derby League 10th Season Kicks Off Saturday
Photo Courtesy of Jib, Flickr CCThe Brewcity Bruisers, Milwaukee’s roller derby league, willopen their tenth season Saturday, Jan. 16. at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.Saturday’s double-header is a matchup between Milwaukee’s.. more
Jan 14, 2016
Playing The Field: Katie Bricco
In roller derby, Katie Bricco has discovered confidence that’s carried over to her unlikely day job. more
Jan 16, 2015
Roller Derby Isn't Just for Women Anymore
Milwaukee’s official introduction to the sport of roller derby happened in 2005 when the Brew City Bruisers were founded. The all-woman league offered something new and exciting and was an instan,Sports more
Apr 25, 2014
Brewcity Bruisers' Becky the Butcher
Rebecca Berkshire, executive chef of Balzac and Hi Hat, is better known to roller derby fans as Becky the Butcher. The heavily tattooed powerhouse has been skating with the league since day one as a member of the Shevil Knevils, one... more
May 2, 2012
Oct 5, 2010