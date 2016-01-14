Roller Skates
Brewcity Bruisers Roller Derby League 10th Season Kicks Off Saturday
Photo Courtesy of Jib, Flickr CCThe Brewcity Bruisers, Milwaukee’s roller derby league, willopen their tenth season Saturday, Jan. 16. at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.Saturday’s double-header is a matchup between Milwaukee’s.. more
Jan 14, 2016 7:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Unique Gifts for the Holidays
E-retailers and big box stores are loaded for the holidays. Most of us will fight through crowds at the mall or click our way through practical, but impersonal, online sellers. The personal touch seems to diminish as credit card stress rise... more
Dec 5, 2012 12:34 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Around MKE
Jimmy Eat World w/ We Were Promised Jetpacks
Perhaps no other band is as responsible for the proliferation of emo in its current form than Jimmy Eat World. Though the group began as a rough-edged emocore outfit in the mold of Sunny Day Real Estate, by its 2001 major-label more
Oct 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee