Rolling Stones: Ladies & Gentlemen The Rolling Stones, Some Girls Live in Texas ‘78, Checkerboard Lounge Live Chicago 1981 (Eagle Records/Universal)
The Rolling Stones keep chugging along on the far side of their 50th anniversary, touring and releasing product, including three new live CDs representing concerts from good times in the ‘70s and ‘80s. more
Jun 8, 2017 9:46 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
The T.A.M.I. Show meets The Big T.N.T. Show
Fiveyears and a pop culture epoch before Woodstock, The T.A.M.I. Show was anextravaganza of rock and soul performers—without the mud, bad acid and inflatedexpectations of a new world dawning. The T.A.M.I. Show was staged as .. more
Nov 30, 2016 5:09 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
The Rolling Stones: The Rolling Stones in Mono (Abkco)
The Rolling Stones in Mono amasses 150 tracks on 15 CDs. One of them, Stray Cats, is a collection of intriguing rarities such as “As Tears Go By” sung in Italian. more
Sep 6, 2016 9:36 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 27 - Sept. 3
Animals take over the Summerfest grounds, while Sprecher Brewery and Dusty Medical Records celebrate big anniversaries. more
Aug 25, 2015 8:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The Rolling Stones @ Marcus Amphitheater
If The Rolling Stones' Marcus Amphitheater performance was their final show in Milwaukee, it did justice to their incredible legacy. more
Jun 24, 2015 1:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Summerfest '68!
On Tuesday, the Rolling Stones – perhaps the biggest (easilythe most expensive) act Summerfest has ever booked – will kick off this year’sevent at the Marcus Amphitheatre. While Summerfest is now synonymous with food,beer, cup-stacking,and mus.. more
Jun 22, 2015 5:12 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
2015 Summerfest Guide
Here's our day-by-day rundown of Summerfest's 2015 lineup, from The Rolling Stones to Neil Young. more
Jun 17, 2015 12:01 AM Shepherd Express Staff Summerfest Guide
This Week in Milwaukee: June 18-24
It’s a huge weekend for outdoor festivals as Milwaukee prepares for The Rolling Stones and Summerfest. more
Jun 16, 2015 11:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Junior Brantley’s Homecoming
Milwaukee native Junior Brantley has enjoyed a long career of steady musical work since opening for The Rolling Stones decades ago. more
May 19, 2015 9:02 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
Rolling Stones Tickets Sold Out in Less Than 10 Minutes
Well that was fast. Tickets for The Rolling Stones' hotly anticipated, Summerfest-launching tour stop in Milwaukee sold out in less than 10 minutes, multiple media outlets are reporting. That's not a surprise, given their relative scarcity: The 23.. more
Apr 13, 2015 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Rolling Stones, Paris Hilton, Judas Priest and Gen Con
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture talk show, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I are joined by WMSE's Matt Schoeffler as we run through a host of bite-sized topics, including two pertaining to Summerfest: This week's big Rolli.. more
Apr 2, 2015 6:15 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Rolling Stones Will Open Summerfest
The rumors are true. After weeks of speculation, The Rolling Stones confirmed this morning that they will play Summerfest on Tuesday, June 23 at the Marcus Amphitheater as part of their 15-date "Zip Code" tour of North America. With a capacity of .. more
Mar 31, 2015 1:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Allan Moon: Children of the Call
Much like singer-songwriter Allan Moon’s background, Children of the Call is a journey. Having spent his childhood in Toronto and his school years on New York’s Upper West Side, Moon eventually relocated to Israel and settled down in Galile... more
Feb 10, 2015 8:21 PM Mac Writt Album Reviews
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Dec. 4
Tommy Avallone documents several men who play Santa in I Am Santa Claus. “The Bruce Lee Premiere Collection” includes The Big Boss (1971), Way of the Dragon (1972), Fist of Fury (1972) and Game of Death (1978). From the Vault: L.A. Forum... more
Dec 2, 2014 10:37 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Nov. 13
Leopold von Sacher-Masoch’s novella gave us a word for masochism and inspired the Velvet Underground and Roman Polanski’s film about a theatrical production of Venus in Fur gone awry. Mathieu Amalric is the harassed director and Emmanuelle ... more
Nov 12, 2014 9:56 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Ain’t It Time We Said Goodbye: The Rolling Stones on the Road to Exile (Da Capo Press), by Robert Greenfield
Another book on the Rolling Stones? You got it. But this isn’t a dense biographical tome you have to set serious time aside for; rather, at less than 200 pages, it’s a breezy, enjoyable look back at a brief tour of smaller British venues by... more
Jun 3, 2014 12:48 AM Mark Borchardt Books
Rolling Stones in the Crossfire
On the eve of their 50th anniversary, theRolling Stones granted an interview to film director Brett Morgen on onecondition: "No cameras allowed in the room." The resultingdocumentary, Crossfire Hurricane (out on DVD and Blu-ray), f.. more
May 19, 2013 12:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Shepherd’s 2011 New Year’s Eve Picks
You can always TiVo the giant ball and watch it drop later. As always, Milwaukee offers plenty of reasons to leave the couch on New Year’s Eve, with an assortment of concerts, dance parties and destinations for every demographic and budget.... more
Dec 22, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
The Rolling Stones' Some Girls Outtakes Archive
Some Girls may or may not have been the last truly great Rolling Stones albumEmotional Rescue and Tattoo You could also fight it out for that honorbut more importantly, Some Girl was the last Rolling Stones album where the band sounded truly comfo.. more
Aug 3, 2010 3:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
‘How to Wreck a Nice Beach’
In How to Wreck a Nice Beach: The Vocoder From World War II to Hip-Hop, The Machine Speaks (Stop Smiling Books), Dave Tompkins traces the fascinating history of this device from its use in guarding a secure phone line for Roosevelt and Chur... more
Aug 3, 2010 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books