Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones keep chugging along on the far side of their 50th anniversary, touring and releasing product, including three new live CDs representing concerts from good times in the ‘70s and ‘80s. more

Jun 8, 2017 9:46 AM Album Reviews

Fiveyears and a pop culture epoch before Woodstock, The T.A.M.I. Show was anextravaganza of rock and soul performers—without the mud, bad acid and inflatedexpectations of a new world dawning. The T.A.M.I. Show was staged as .. more

Nov 30, 2016 5:09 PM I Hate Hollywood

The Rolling Stones in Mono amasses 150 tracks on 15 CDs. One of them, Stray Cats, is a collection of intriguing rarities such as “As Tears Go By” sung in Italian. more

Sep 6, 2016 9:36 AM Album Reviews

Animals take over the Summerfest grounds, while Sprecher Brewery and Dusty Medical Records celebrate big anniversaries. more

Aug 25, 2015 8:01 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Photos: Maggie Vaughn/Shepherd Express

If The Rolling Stones' Marcus Amphitheater performance was their final show in Milwaukee, it did justice to their incredible legacy. more

Jun 24, 2015 1:00 AM Concert Reviews

On Tuesday, the Rolling Stones – perhaps the biggest (easilythe most expensive) act Summerfest has ever booked – will kick off this year’sevent at the Marcus Amphitheatre. While Summerfest is now synonymous with food,beer, cup-stacking,and mus.. more

Jun 22, 2015 5:12 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

Courtesy of Summerfest

Here's our day-by-day rundown of Summerfest's 2015 lineup, from The Rolling Stones to Neil Young. more

Jun 17, 2015 12:01 AM Summerfest Guide

The Rolling Stones @ Marcus Amphitheater, June 23

It’s a huge weekend for outdoor festivals as Milwaukee prepares for The Rolling Stones and Summerfest. more

Jun 16, 2015 11:25 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Milwaukee native Junior Brantley has enjoyed a long career of steady musical work since opening for The Rolling Stones decades ago. more

May 19, 2015 9:02 PM Local Music

Well that was fast. Tickets for The Rolling Stones' hotly anticipated, Summerfest-launching tour stop in Milwaukee sold out in less than 10 minutes, multiple media outlets are reporting. That's not a surprise, given their relative scarcity: The 23.. more

Apr 13, 2015 8:00 PM On Music

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture talk show, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I are joined by WMSE's Matt Schoeffler as we run through a host of bite-sized topics, including two pertaining to Summerfest: This week's big Rolli.. more

Apr 2, 2015 6:15 PM On Music

The rumors are true. After weeks of speculation, The Rolling Stones confirmed this morning that they will play Summerfest on Tuesday, June 23 at the Marcus Amphitheater as part of their 15-date "Zip Code" tour of North America. With a capacity of .. more

Mar 31, 2015 1:00 PM On Music

Much like singer-songwriter Allan Moon’s background, Children of the Call is a journey. Having spent his childhood in Toronto and his school years on New York’s Upper West Side, Moon eventually relocated to Israel and settled down in Galile... more

Feb 10, 2015 8:21 PM Album Reviews

Tommy Avallone documents several men who play Santa in I Am Santa Claus. “The Bruce Lee Premiere Collection” includes The Big Boss (1971), Way of the Dragon (1972), Fist of Fury (1972) and Game of Death (1978). From the Vault: L.A. Forum... more

Dec 2, 2014 10:37 PM Home Movies

Leopold von Sacher-Masoch’s novella gave us a word for masochism and inspired the Velvet Underground and Roman Polanski’s film about a theatrical production of Venus in Fur gone awry. Mathieu Amalric is the harassed director and Emmanuelle ... more

Nov 12, 2014 9:56 PM Home Movies

Another book on the Rolling Stones? You got it. But this isn’t a dense biographical tome you have to set serious time aside for; rather, at less than 200 pages, it’s a breezy, enjoyable look back at a brief tour of smaller British venues by... more

Jun 3, 2014 12:48 AM Books

 On the eve of their 50th anniversary, theRolling Stones granted an interview to film director Brett Morgen on onecondition: "No cameras allowed in the room." The resultingdocumentary, Crossfire Hurricane (out on DVD and Blu-ray), f.. more

May 19, 2013 12:41 PM I Hate Hollywood

You can always TiVo the giant ball and watch it drop later. As always, Milwaukee offers plenty of reasons to leave the couch on New Year’s Eve, with an assortment of concerts, dance parties and destinations for every demographic and budget.... more

Dec 22, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Some Girls may or may not have been the last truly great Rolling Stones albumEmotional Rescue and Tattoo You could also fight it out for that honorbut more importantly, Some Girl was the last Rolling Stones album where the band sounded truly comfo.. more

Aug 3, 2010 3:33 PM On Music

In How to Wreck a Nice Beach: The Vocoder From World War II to Hip-Hop, The Machine Speaks (Stop Smiling Books), Dave Tompkins traces the fascinating history of this device from its use in guarding a secure phone line for Roosevelt and Chur... more

Aug 3, 2010 12:00 AM Books

