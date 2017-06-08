Roman Mars
This Week on The Disclaimer: Milwaukee's "People's Flag" Campaign Spawns Imitators
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schliecher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we turn our attention, once again, to Milwaukee's "People's Flag" campaign. It's been indisputably successful—the new Milwaukee .. more
Jun 8, 2017 3:21 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Creativity in Action: Eau Claire and La Crosse Have Their Own People's Flags Campaigns Now
Because there’s no better way to celebrate the unique character of your city than with a contest directly Xeroxed from another city’s, two Wisconsin municipalities have launched campaigns that might look mighty familiar to Milwaukeeans. “Artist su.. more
Jun 6, 2017 11:39 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE 1 Comments
Please Stop Humoring The Misguided Campaign to Replace Milwaukee’s Flag
With any luck the latest push to overhaul Milwaukee’sflag will end where every previous effort has: with the public seeing theproposed alternative, shrugging and moving on. We’ve been through this before. Everyfive or 10 years, Milwaukee is rem.. more
May 17, 2016 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE 26 Comments
This Week on The Disclaimer: Debating the Milwaukee Flag
We've stood up for Milwaukee's oft-criticized, endearingly kitschy flag before on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, but we've never had anybody on the show share thei.. more
Oct 15, 2015 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Feelin’ Low While Flyin’ High: A Brief History of Milwaukee’s Much-Maligned City Flag
(Since this ended upbeing a rather long post, I’ve decided to break it into two parts. The firstwill cover the creation of the current flag, and next week’s post will talkabout the efforts to replace it.) PART ONEMilwaukee ’sofficial cit.. more
Jul 20, 2015 4:56 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous 3 Comments
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Idiotic Campaign to Replace Milwaukee's Flag
This week on The Disclaimer: All hands on deck! Some guy with a podcast insulted a historic symbol of our city’s roots, values and traditions, so we as a city must come together and respond by… washing our hands of that symbol? Is Milwaukee really.. more
Jun 4, 2015 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
Humorous ‘Big Boys’ Takes Aim at Big Business
Hard-edged satire mixes with lighter humor in Rich Orloff’s Big Boys. Next Act Theatre stages this comedic take on big business in the small, cozy space of the Tenth Street Theatre. Rick Rasmussen’s set makes the executive’s office seem more
Jan 26, 2011 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Copal
Much of what’s marketed as “world music” is thin stuff with roots barely an inch deep and often in poor soil. Copal is among the exceptions. On their debut album, the New York group is at once deeply grounded yet universal, electronic an more
Nov 1, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Survival of the Dead
At the peak of last decade’s zombie revival, George Romero returned to his Night of the Living Dead franchise for 2005’s Land of the Dead , which he followed with two quick, lower-budget sequels: 2007’s Diary of the more
Sep 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Riverwest Fest
A benefit to renovate the Eagle’s Nest all-ages arts space, Riverwest Fest is a two-day neighborhood music festival hosted at venues around Center and Clarke streets, both all-ages (at the Eagle’s Nest, the Cream City Collectives and Club more
Aug 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Wicked
The touring production of the hit Broadway musical Wicked is an especially large one, bringing with it 450,000 pounds of equipment and a company of 55 people. The personnel include cast, production managers, stagehands and other more
Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee