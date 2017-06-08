Roman Mars

RSS

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schliecher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we turn our attention, once again, to Milwaukee's "People's Flag" campaign. It's been indisputably successful—the new Milwaukee .. more

Jun 8, 2017 3:21 PM On Music

Because there’s no better way to celebrate the unique character of your city than with a contest directly Xeroxed from another city’s, two Wisconsin municipalities have launched campaigns that might look mighty familiar to Milwaukeeans. “Artist su.. more

Jun 6, 2017 11:39 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

With any luck the latest push to overhaul Milwaukee’sflag will end where every previous effort has: with the public seeing theproposed alternative, shrugging and moving on. We’ve been through this before. Everyfive or 10 years, Milwaukee is rem.. more

May 17, 2016 6:00 PM Around MKE 26 Comments

We've stood up for Milwaukee's oft-criticized, endearingly kitschy flag before on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, but we've never had anybody on the show share thei.. more

Oct 15, 2015 7:00 PM On Music

(Since this ended upbeing a rather long post, I’ve decided to break it into two parts. The firstwill cover the creation of the current flag, and next week’s post will talkabout the efforts to replace it.) PART ONEMilwaukee ’sofficial cit.. more

Jul 20, 2015 4:56 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous 3 Comments

This week on The Disclaimer: All hands on deck! Some guy with a podcast insulted a historic symbol of our city’s roots, values and traditions, so we as a city must come together and respond by… washing our hands of that symbol? Is Milwaukee really.. more

Jun 4, 2015 3:00 PM On Music 1 Comments

Hard-edged satire mixes with lighter humor in Rich Orloff’s Big Boys. Next Act Theatre stages this comedic take on big business in the small, cozy space of the Tenth Street Theatre. Rick Rasmussen’s set makes the executive’s office seem more

Jan 26, 2011 12:00 AM Theater

Much of what’s marketed as “world music” is thin stuff with roots barely an inch deep and often in poor soil. Copal is among the exceptions. On their debut album, the New York group is at once deeply grounded yet universal, electronic an more

Nov 1, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

At the peak of last decade’s zombie revival, George Romero returned to his Night of the Living Dead franchise for 2005’s Land of the Dead , which he followed with two quick, lower-budget sequels: 2007’s Diary of the more

Sep 9, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

A benefit to renovate the Eagle’s Nest all-ages arts space, Riverwest Fest is a two-day neighborhood music festival hosted at venues around Center and Clarke streets, both all-ages (at the Eagle’s Nest, the Cream City Collectives and Club more

Aug 13, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The touring production of the hit Broadway musical Wicked is an especially large one, bringing with it 450,000 pounds of equipment and a company of 55 people. The personnel include cast, production managers, stagehands and other more

Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

