Jennifer Lawrence Excellent Amidst the Overkill of 'mother!'
While some of the imagery in mother! is compelling, director Darren Aronofsky falls into the trap of contemporary horror directors for whom enough is never enough and subtlety is sacrificed for visual overkill. more
Sep 19, 2017 2:59 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Nov. 13
Leopold von Sacher-Masoch’s novella gave us a word for masochism and inspired the Velvet Underground and Roman Polanski’s film about a theatrical production of Venus in Fur gone awry. Mathieu Amalric is the harassed director and Emmanuelle ... more
Nov 12, 2014 9:56 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Home Movies/Out on Digital: June 10
In this hilarious 2013 comedy, Steve Coogan plays a DJ in love with the sound of his own voice, a talk-show host juggling the banalities of contemporary life. Alan Partridge is a tale of white-collar anxiety as a profits-only corporation bu... more
Jun 10, 2014 1:48 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Matt Cook At Poet's Monday Tonight
“James Joyce. He was stupid. He didn’t know as much as me. I’d rather throw dead batteries at cows than read him.” It’s difficult to explain why Matt Cook is brilliant. He’s got a way of sidling up to the language and tricking it into bei.. more
Apr 7, 2014 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Carnage
Roman Polanski may never be able to film in America again, but that can't stop him from setting a film here. In adapting Yasmina Reza's Tony-winning play into Carnage, Polanski placed the fractured conversation between two pairs... more
Jan 10, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Tess Redux
Roman Polanski visited this domain in his 1979 film with Nastassja Kinski, but why not redo it again for cable? The Thomas Hardy novel Tess of the d'Urbervilles has enough drama and tragedy for at least three Hollywood movies, but since Hollywoo.. more
Jul 25, 2011 7:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Italian Cult Favorite
With gently haunting music and the leisurely pan of a city skyline, before moving onto the balcony of an elegant apartment house, the opening of The Perfume of the Lady in Black is reminiscent in tone of Rosemary's Baby. And the plot, while hav.. more
Apr 1, 2011 2:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Ghost Writer
Roman Polanski has been in the news lately. Sadly, most of the attention has been directed at his battle against extradition, not his latest movie, The Ghost Writer. The new film is proof that the director has lost none of his skill in visu... more
Mar 15, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Shiny Toy Guns
And, like their music, the band itself has gone through frequent changes. They are currently on their third female lead singer, easily the most colorful one yet. Sisely Treasure, who reached the dance charts as front-woman for The Cooler ... more
Jul 2, 2009 12:00 AM Joe Uchill Today in Milwaukee
What’s Your Worth?
How much is your work worth?Is your salary equal to the importance of your work to society? Or doesit reflect your willingness to sell your soul for a paycheck? Or isyour salary simply a function of y,None more
May 27, 2009 12:00 AM Cory Liebmann Around MKE 18 Comments