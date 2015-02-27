RSS

Romance

sexpress mr.widea.jpg.jpe

Sexpress is back!Sexpress: He Said/She Said is a relationship advice podcast produced by local comedians Liz Ziner and Tyler Menz. Every week, they will be answering reader-submitted relationship questions, while cracking wise and cracking up... more

Feb 27, 2015 8:19 PM , Sexpress

Milwaukee's own Dear Ruthie will be hosting a fundraiser for the Boulevard Theatre this coming Thursday. An evening of hamburgers, bingo and raffle prizes runs from 7:45 pm - 9:30 pm at Humburger Mary's (2130 South K.K.) on July 25th. As alway.. more

Jul 23, 2013 4:38 PM Theater

to-the-wonder-affleck-mcadams1.jpg.jpe

No place is more romantic than Paris, and when a couple as attractive as Neil (Ben Affleck) and Marina (Olga Kurylenko) fall in love while walking the quay along the Seine, violins would tremble like heart strings in any more

Apr 15, 2013 1:20 AM Film Reviews

With a single released 30 years ago, Harold became one of the few Milwaukee acts to crack Billboard’s R&B chart. For the Love of a Woman finds him in good form all these years later. His tenor recalls Al Jarreau, singing more

Mar 14, 2013 1:13 AM Album Reviews

bookrev_magnus.jpg.jpe

When graduate student Sarah Weston lands a summer job in Prague, she knows she’ll have an adventure, but she is in no way prepared for the fantastical experience that unfolds. Magnus Flyte’s novel, City of Dark Magic, follows more

Jan 10, 2013 11:10 AM Books

blogimage18022.jpe

By now, the romantic comedy staffed with young professionals and set in Manhattan has become a genre unto itself... more

Mar 13, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage11307.jpe

When the guys in the indie rock band MGMT were faced with following up their celebrated debut album, Oracular Spectacular, they had the choice of making more music in the vein of their hit “Kids” or letting the music take them in a new, mor... more

Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

The show is beingdirected by Rep resident actress Laura Gordon, who has also directed sho Almost, Maine ,Theater more

Jan 6, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage760.jpe

one ,Cover Story more

Feb 6, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage622.jpe

Romance is all about finding a spark and fueling it. There is Last of the Red Hot Lovers ,Traveling Shepherd more

Jan 30, 2008 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

blogimage103.jpe

The Sklight Opera Theatre continues its production of WhiteChristmas, the musical She Abominations ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Nov 28, 2007 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 3 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES