Romance
Sexpress Podcast: Birthday Gift?
Sexpress is back!Sexpress: He Said/She Said is a relationship advice podcast produced by local comedians Liz Ziner and Tyler Menz. Every week, they will be answering reader-submitted relationship questions, while cracking wise and cracking up... more
Feb 27, 2015 8:19 PM Liz Ziner, Tyler Menz Sexpress
HamBINGO At Hamburger Mary's
Milwaukee's own Dear Ruthie will be hosting a fundraiser for the Boulevard Theatre this coming Thursday. An evening of hamburgers, bingo and raffle prizes runs from 7:45 pm - 9:30 pm at Humburger Mary's (2130 South K.K.) on July 25th. As alway.. more
Jul 23, 2013 4:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
To the Wonder
No place is more romantic than Paris, and when a couple as attractive as Neil (Ben Affleck) and Marina (Olga Kurylenko) fall in love while walking the quay along the Seine, violins would tremble like heart strings in any more
Apr 15, 2013 1:20 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Harold
With a single released 30 years ago, Harold became one of the few Milwaukee acts to crack Billboard’s R&B chart. For the Love of a Woman finds him in good form all these years later. His tenor recalls Al Jarreau, singing more
Mar 14, 2013 1:13 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Magical Prague
When graduate student Sarah Weston lands a summer job in Prague, she knows she’ll have an adventure, but she is in no way prepared for the fantastical experience that unfolds. Magnus Flyte’s novel, City of Dark Magic, follows more
Jan 10, 2013 11:10 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Friends With Kids
By now, the romantic comedy staffed with young professionals and set in Manhattan has become a genre unto itself... more
Mar 13, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
MGMT w/ Tame Impala @ The Riverside Theater
When the guys in the indie rock band MGMT were faced with following up their celebrated debut album, Oracular Spectacular, they had the choice of making more music in the vein of their hit “Kids” or letting the music take them in a new, mor... more
Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM Joshua Miller Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Milwaukee Rep’s Winter Romance in ‘Almost, Maine’
The show is beingdirected by Rep resident actress Laura Gordon, who has also directed sho Almost, Maine ,Theater more
Jan 6, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Taste of Love:
one ,Cover Story more
Feb 6, 2008 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE
Romeo's Retreats
Romance is all about finding a spark and fueling it. There is Last of the Red Hot Lovers ,Traveling Shepherd more
Jan 30, 2008 12:00 AM Mary Bergin Art for Art's Sake
White Christmas
The Sklight Opera Theatre continues its production of WhiteChristmas, the musical She Abominations ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Nov 28, 2007 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee 3 Comments