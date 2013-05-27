Romantic Comedy
Love is All You Need
Ida responds with even-tempered emotion to her uncertain prognosis for breast cancer. “I doubt if he even notices one is missing,” she tells her physician, speaking of husband Leif’s response to her recent surgery. That admission more
May 27, 2013 10:47 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Intermittent Romantic Drama, Comedy Beyond the City
I believe it was comedic writer Trace Beeaulieu who once said that A.R. Gurney’s Love Letters is “just like Same Time Next Year, except you don’t have to remember any lines.” Local audiences hav a chance to see both in the next couple of months. F.. more
Jan 29, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Journey From the Secular to the Spiritual
George McCormick fathoms himself a storyteller, but his medium is unorthodox. Instead of Journey From the Secular to the Spiritual: Works by George McCormick Sr. ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 12, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee