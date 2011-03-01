Romantic Fools
Attempted Murder As A TV Sitcom--Onstage
Ron Clark and Sam Bobrick’'s stage comedy Murder at the Howard Johnson'’s is kind of a weird late-1970'’s anomaly. Written by a pair of writers who started-out in television, the script has the feel of a late ‘'70’s-style sitcom. It's about three.. more
Mar 1, 2011 3:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Any Human Heart
William Boyd’s novel Any Human Heart follows the lead of Anthony Burgess’ Earthly Powers in examining the 20th century through the life of a fictitious author. Only Burgess’ novelist was gay and successful while Boyd’s author, Logan Mountstuart.. more
Feb 3, 2011 2:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Complexion of Racism
Based on a true story, Skin is an account of the conundrums of racial classification in a society where race determined not only social status but also legal rights. Although Sandra Laing (played by Oscar nominee Sophie Okonedo) is a dark comp.. more
Jan 31, 2011 1:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Romantic Fools
In Tandem Theatre closes its season with a program of romantic comedy shorts by Rich Orloff. Theatergoers may remember Orloff's work from Ha!, a program that opened In Tandem's '07-'08 season, but whereas that play was a series of unrelated... more
May 13, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
