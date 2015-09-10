RSS

Isn'T It Romantic

All In Productions

All In Production's will be presenting the Wisconsin premiere of the hit Off-Broadway musical Dogfight from September 11-19 at Next Act Theatre.  The show takes place in November, 1963.  It follows a group of three young marines who are out for on.. more

Sep 10, 2015 4:24 PM Sponsored Content

Rachmaninoff’s music always feels emotionally restless. Whether melancholy or agitated, it inevitably longs for some undefined otherness. Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra played an all Rachmaninoff concert last Friday more

Mar 5, 2013 11:19 PM Classical Music

For many years, the Florentine Opera, one of Milwaukee's longest-running cultural institutions... more

Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature

One of the most acclaimed and controversial British films of the 1990s, director Danny Boyle’s squalid 1996 adaptation of Irvine Welsh’s novel Trainspotting follows a pack of heroin addicts as they kill time, start more

Aug 30, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

On July 1 Elaine Erickson, together with her gallery housed in the Historic Third Ward's Marshall Building, celebrate four years of her passion for art. While a relative newcomer to the gallery scene in Milwaukee, she represents a number of es.. more

May 23, 2009 4:00 AM Visual Arts

At the end of last month, I posted a look over at Brew Crew Ball at how many outs the Brewers were making on the bases.During tonight's pre-game show, Davey Nelson and Telly were noting that while all things seem to be going right for the Brewers,.. more

May 7, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

Sep 9, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

Sep 5, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

