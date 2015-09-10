Isn'T It Romantic
Dogfight: The Musical at Next Act Theatre
All In Production's will be presenting the Wisconsin premiere of the hit Off-Broadway musical Dogfight from September 11-19 at Next Act Theatre. The show takes place in November, 1963. It follows a group of three young marines who are out for on.. more
Sep 10, 2015 4:24 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Restless Spirit of Rachmaninoff at MSO
Rachmaninoff’s music always feels emotionally restless. Whether melancholy or agitated, it inevitably longs for some undefined otherness. Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra played an all Rachmaninoff concert last Friday more
Mar 5, 2013 11:19 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
The Florentine Opera Gets Romantic
For many years, the Florentine Opera, one of Milwaukee's longest-running cultural institutions... more
Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
Trainspotting
One of the most acclaimed and controversial British films of the 1990s, director Danny Boyle’s squalid 1996 adaptation of Irvine Welsh’s novel Trainspotting follows a pack of heroin addicts as they kill time, start more
Aug 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Collecting and Creating Prints@Elaine Erickson Gallery
On July 1 Elaine Erickson, together with her gallery housed in the Historic Third Ward's Marshall Building, celebrate four years of her passion for art. While a relative newcomer to the gallery scene in Milwaukee, she represents a number of es.. more
May 23, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
That's right, I've got Ken Macha's ear
At the end of last month, I posted a look over at Brew Crew Ball at how many outs the Brewers were making on the bases.During tonight's pre-game show, Davey Nelson and Telly were noting that while all things seem to be going right for the Brewers,.. more
May 7, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Journey of Love
Sep 9, 2008 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Isn't It Romantic
Sep 5, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee