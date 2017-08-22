Romeo And Juliet
Performing Arts Weekly: Aug. 24-30, 2017
Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Theater RED present A Chorus Line; William Shakespeare’s immortal Romeo and Juliet comes to SummerStage in Delafield; and SueMo Dance Company explores what it means to self-identify in a performance at Danceworks... more
Aug 22, 2017 1:50 PM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
Romeo & Juliet Debut for Voices Found at In Tandem
Summer can be full of surprises. Like when Shakespeare suddenly pops-up out of nowhere. Turn around and suddenly there are Capulets and Montagues and things. Weird. This week Voices Found Repertory is opening its inaugural production at th.. more
Aug 11, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Romeo & Juliet & Bard & Bourbon
Romance and alcohol love each other very much. The two make a dramatic appearance onstage together this month as Bard & Bourbon presents Shakespeare’s classic tragedy Romeo & Juliet. The group performs a fully-rendered production of the clas.. more
May 13, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Romeo and Juliet in Digital Verona
Not too long ago, I saw a production of Edward Albee’s Zoo Story that had been staged at Marqeutte University’s Engineering Hall Visualization Lab. It was an interesting experiment: a play about a couple of guys meeting in a park was staged .. more
Apr 10, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Ganymede’s Free All-Women Romeo and Juliet
"For never was a story of more woe than this of Madeline and her Andrea." (Or words to that effect.)It’s recently been announced that this coming September, The Ganymede Ensemble will be staging a free outdoor production of Shakespeare’s R.. more
Jul 21, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
An Intimate Outdoor ‘Romeo and Juliet’
This summer Door Shakespeare stages an intimate outdoor Romeo and Juliet seeped in the look and feel of the early 20th century. more
Jul 8, 2015 12:23 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Patrick Schmitz’s Romeo and Juliet Spoof
Thesummer theater season continued to wind down with three openings this pastweekend. One of the three shows was scheduled for this past weekend only:Patrick Schmitz's The Comedy of Romeo & Juliet...Kinda Sorta.One of the most interesting name.. more
Aug 26, 2014 12:57 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Theatre Happening: American Players Theatre
American Players Theatre (APT) stages three shows in the coming weeks. Opening on June 21 is Much Ado About Nothing, a play considered to be one of Shakespeare’s best comedies. And opening on June 28 are the infamous Romeo & Juliet and Joan... more
Jun 19, 2014 9:16 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Fundraiser for Romeo And Juliet Parody
Thelovely, young talented Emilie Lozier will be playing Juliet. The equallylovely, equally young and every bit as talented Joey Flegel-Mishlove will beplaying Romeo. It will be a comedy. It will be a parody of Shakespeare’sclassic written by M.. more
May 23, 2014 12:34 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Post-Apocalyptic Romeo and Juliet
Sofar this season, Milwaukee audiences have seen Shakespeare’s Romeo andJuliet staged with actors of advanced age (with Off the Wall Theatre) andwith actors of very young age (with First Stage’s Young Company). Later on thissummer, Patrick Sch.. more
May 22, 2014 3:30 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Youthful ‘Romeo and Juliet’
First Stage’s Young Company production of Romeo and Juliet did justice to the drama and served as an education for much of its cast. Shakespeare’s tragedy was enacted at the Rosa Parks Auditorium at Golda Meir School right around the corner... more
May 22, 2014 12:55 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Patrick Schmitz’ Romeo & Juliet On Indiegogo
Writer/directorPatrick Schmitz (best-known for Rudolph the Pissed-Off Reindeer ) has anew project for the summer. It’s a comic take on Shakespeare’s Romeo &Juliet . Schmitz is a very witty guy, which should be reason enough to lookforward to t.. more
May 5, 2014 1:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Returning to Remount a Poetic Love Story
Inspired by Denis Glover’s “The Magpies,” a poem well known in playwright Gary Henderson’s homeland of New Zealand, Skin Tight explores the passionate and extraordinary love shared between Tom and Elizabeth. We are drawn into their rela... more
Mar 26, 2014 4:28 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Mar 13
Bad actions have terrible consequences when a lavish-living lawyer (Michael Fassbender) falls into the orbit of the drug traffickers he represents. Written by Cormac McCarthy (No Country for Old Men) and directed by Ridley Scott, The Counse... more
Mar 15, 2014 4:15 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Milwaukee Ballet’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’ is a Match For Shakespeare
Trusting us to silence our mobile devices, Michael Pink replaced his customary preshow speech with jolting thunderbolts and a recording of Shakespeare’s spoken prologue to Romeo and Juliet. Against the dread- more
Nov 6, 2013 12:59 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Romeo’s Rivals in Courage
Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet unfolds over six days. The teenage lovers meet on Monday and on Saturday they’re dead. “Many productions miss the pivotal moments more
Oct 23, 2013 12:11 AM John Schneider A&E Feature
Douglas Armstrong
Longtime Milwaukee Journal and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter and critic Douglas Armstrong has left newspapers behind to pursue fiction writing full time. His debut novel is Even Sunflowers Cast Shadows , which follows four more
Nov 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Main-Travelled Roads
Through Oct. 31, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre stages Main-Travelled Roads , a musical based on Hamlin Garland’s stories about rural farm life in late-19th-century Wisconsin, at the Broadway Theatre Center. The deep family tradition of more
Oct 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Boris and Doris On the Town
Luncheons for a Cause: The Italian Community Center was more packed than usual with two of the season’s important luncheons: the Wisconsin Breast Cancer Showhouse and the Women’s Fund of Greater Milwaukee.The Showhouse, a “Pinktacular more
Oct 21, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE 1 Comments
A Case for Change on the East Side
Let’s face it: State Sen. Jeff Plale has been wrong on just about every issue that moderate and progressive voters in his district care about. The pro-corporate Democrat consistently votes against the best interests of the residents of his ... more
Aug 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 6 Comments