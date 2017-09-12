ron johnson
A Perfect Storm of Bad Republican Policies
When you’re a Republican senator voting against flood assistance for millions of Americans adversely affected by catastrophic hurricanes, you have to be awfully glib to fabricate a plausible excuse, and when you’re the president intentional... more
Sep 12, 2017 4:26 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
Johnson Exposes Secret GOP Plot Not to Hurt Poor and Disabled
Sen. Ron Johnson opposes the Republican health care reform plan out of purely personal animosity to Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and an attitude of cruelty toward the poorest members of the American public. more
Jul 25, 2017 4:13 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
Ron Johnson's Profile in Ugliness
One of the most surprising Republican senators to pretend to take a stand, sort of, against the health care bill was Wisconsin’s Sen. Ron Johnson. Surprising, of course, since Johnson never bothered to do much of anything in Washington duri... more
Jul 3, 2017 4:37 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
Trump's Biggest Lie about Jobs
Trump’s biggest lie is his support for “Buy American." When all those shuttered factories don’t reopen and coal mining doesn’t flourish again like it did in the 19th century, will Trump’s bitter, forgotten, left-behind white voters losin... more
Apr 25, 2017 4:26 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 15 Comments
Keep Resisting, Milwaukee: It's the Only Way to Preserve our Democracy
Donald Trump isn’t a normal president. more
Jan 31, 2017 2:47 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 2 Comments
And Days to go Before we Vote
Paul Masterson extols the importance of LGBT votes in the upcoming election. more
Nov 1, 2016 3:38 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
What’s on Your Ballot?
Don’t be surprised when you go to the polls on Nov. 8. more
Oct 25, 2016 4:52 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 7 Comments
Why We Should Elect Politicians
Being a politician is no kind of job for someone like Sen. Ron Johnson, who doesn’t want government to accomplish anything for the good of its citizens. more
Oct 25, 2016 4:26 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
Russ Feingold on His Campaign to be Your Next Senator
“People in the state feel very damaged by what was done to them after 2010 by Gov. Walker and the tea party people, who sought to divide the people against each other.”—Democratic Senate candidate Russ Feingold more
Oct 25, 2016 2:00 PM Louis Fortis News Features 14 Comments
Trump’s Sordid Sex Tape
Republicans hoped to keep pretending Donald Trump wasn’t a sleazy, upper-class lowlife long enough to make it through the election. more
Oct 11, 2016 4:34 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 11 Comments
Elizabeth Warren Blasts Trump, Ryan and Johnson at Milwaukee Rally
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren blastedRepublican presidential candidate Donald Trump as a “selfish little sleazeball”in a get-out-the-early-vote rally for DemocraticSenate candidate Russ Feingold. That’s not all: Trump’s “a small, ins.. more
Oct 7, 2016 9:48 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 1 Comments
Return Russ Feingold to the Senate
This is a very easy endorsement to make: We strongly support Russ Feingold in his bid to represent Wisconsin in the U.S. Senate. more
Aug 2, 2016 2:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 5 Comments
The WWE Convention
WWE wrestling mobs are actually better behaved and its events are far too professionally organized to be torn apart by the nightly disasters of the Republican convention. more
Jul 26, 2016 2:59 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 11 Comments
Ending 45 Years of Republican Control
There’s good reason Republicans are in a blind panic over losing conservative control of the Supreme Court right along with their panic about nominating an offensive, unqualified presidential candidate with the highest national disapproval ... more
Jul 5, 2016 3:59 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
Wisconsin’s Six-Year U.S. Senate Vacancy
The fact that so many Wisconsin voters know so little about Sen. Ron Johnson is surprising in a state so polarized by recalls and the divisive, extreme policies of Gov. Scott Walker that voter participation and intensity are among the highe... more
Jun 7, 2016 2:33 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 12 Comments
Russ Feingold Blasts Outsourcing-Friendly Trade Agreements
Russ Feingold argued the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), crafted by President Barack Obama but not yet passed by Congress, would ship jobs overseas, weaken environmental protections and unfairly benefit big corporations, similar to previou... more
May 10, 2016 4:19 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
L.A. Playwright Comes to Perform as Cesar Chavez
Fred Blanco has performed for kids in juvenile detention. He’s performed for people who have never seen live performance before and probably never will again. He’s been bringing the story of civil rights activist Cesar Chavez to audiences .. more
Mar 31, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Don’t Let the GOP Stop You from Voting
Republicans do their best during low-turnout elections, which is why they’re using every trick in the book to disenfranchise Wisconsin voters and keep them away from the polls. Don’t let them win. more
Mar 1, 2016 3:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 7 Comments
Chance The Rapper will Headline the Rave in October
Chicago's Chance the Rapper announced himself as one of hip-hop's most exciting young voices with his jazzy, joyous 2013 breakthrough mixtape Acid Rap , and he made good on that promise this year with Surf , his latest (even jazzier, even more joy.. more
Jul 28, 2015 6:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Russ Feingold Looks Ahead to 2016
Progressive Wisconsinites cheered when Russ Feingold announced in May that he was running for U.S. Senate against Ron Johnson, the Republican who defeated him in the 2010 tea party wave election. more
Jun 30, 2015 9:44 PM Louis Fortis News Features 12 Comments