trump.jpg.jpe

When you’re a Republican senator voting against flood assistance for millions of Americans adversely affected by catastrophic hurricanes, you have to be awfully glib to fabricate a plausible excuse, and when you’re the president intentional... more

Sep 12, 2017 4:26 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

ronjohnsonbygageskidmore.jpg.jpe

Sen. Ron Johnson opposes the Republican health care reform plan out of purely personal animosity to Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and an attitude of cruelty toward the poorest members of the American public. more

Jul 25, 2017 4:13 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

ronjohnson.jpg.jpe

One of the most surprising Republican senators to pretend to take a stand, sort of, against the health care bill was Wisconsin’s Sen. Ron Johnson. Surprising, of course, since Johnson never bothered to do much of anything in Washington duri... more

Jul 3, 2017 4:37 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

snap-on-photo-of-the-day.jpg.jpe

Trump’s biggest lie is his support for “Buy American." When all those shuttered factories don’t reopen and coal mining doesn’t flourish again like it did in the 19th century, will Trump’s bitter, forgotten, left-behind white voters losin... more

Apr 25, 2017 4:26 PM Taking Liberties 15 Comments

weareallimmigrants.jpg.jpe

Donald Trump isn’t a normal president. more

Jan 31, 2017 2:47 PM Expresso 2 Comments

mylgbtpov.jpg.jpe

Paul Masterson extols the importance of LGBT votes in the upcoming election. more

Nov 1, 2016 3:38 PM My LGBTQ POV

let-my-people-vote.jpg.jpe

Don’t be surprised when you go to the polls on Nov. 8. more

Oct 25, 2016 4:52 PM News Features 7 Comments

ronjohnsonap.jpg.jpe

Being a politician is no kind of job for someone like Sen. Ron Johnson, who doesn’t want government to accomplish anything for the good of its citizens. more

Oct 25, 2016 4:26 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

russfeingold.jpg.jpe

“People in the state feel very damaged by what was done to them after 2010 by Gov. Walker and the tea party people, who sought to divide the people against each other.”—Democratic Senate candidate Russ Feingold more

Oct 25, 2016 2:00 PM News Features 14 Comments

takinglibertiestrumpgageskidmoreflickrcc.jpg.jpe

Republicans hoped to keep pretending Donald Trump wasn’t a sleazy, upper-class lowlife long enough to make it through the election. more

Oct 11, 2016 4:34 PM Taking Liberties 11 Comments

warren2_dailydose.jpg.jpe

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren blastedRepublican presidential candidate Donald Trump as a “selfish little sleazeball”in a get-out-the-early-vote rally for DemocraticSenate candidate Russ Feingold. That’s not all: Trump’s “a small, ins.. more

Oct 7, 2016 9:48 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

dailydose_russfeingold.jpg.jpe

This is a very easy endorsement to make: We strongly support Russ Feingold in his bid to represent Wisconsin in the U.S. Senate. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:26 PM News 5 Comments

trumpimage.jpg.jpe

WWE wrestling mobs are actually better behaved and its events are far too professionally organized to be torn apart by the nightly disasters of the Republican convention. more

Jul 26, 2016 2:59 PM Taking Liberties 11 Comments

ussupremecourt.jpg.jpe

There’s good reason Republicans are in a blind panic over losing conservative control of the Supreme Court right along with their panic about nominating an offensive, unqualified presidential candidate with the highest national disapproval ... more

Jul 5, 2016 3:59 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

ron_johnson.jpg.jpe

The fact that so many Wisconsin voters know so little about Sen. Ron Johnson is surprising in a state so polarized by recalls and the divisive, extreme policies of Gov. Scott Walker that voter participation and intensity are among the highe... more

Jun 7, 2016 2:33 PM Taking Liberties 12 Comments

russ-feingold-600x404.jpg.jpe

Russ Feingold argued the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), crafted by President Barack Obama but not yet passed by Congress, would ship jobs overseas, weaken environmental protections and unfairly benefit big corporations, similar to previou... more

May 10, 2016 4:19 PM News Features 3 Comments

image002.jpg.jpe

Fred Blanco has performed for kids in juvenile detention. He’s performed for people who have never seen live performance before and probably never will again. He’s been bringing the story of civil rights activist Cesar Chavez to audiences .. more

Mar 31, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

news2_votingrights.jpg.jpe

Republicans do their best during low-turnout elections, which is why they’re using every trick in the book to disenfranchise Wisconsin voters and keep them away from the polls. Don’t let them win. more

Mar 1, 2016 3:41 PM Expresso 7 Comments

chancetherapper.jpg.jpe

Chicago's Chance the Rapper announced himself as one of hip-hop's most exciting young voices with his jazzy, joyous 2013 breakthrough mixtape Acid Rap , and he made good on that promise this year with Surf , his latest (even jazzier, even more joy.. more

Jul 28, 2015 6:30 PM On Music

russ-feingold-600x404.jpg.jpe

Progressive Wisconsinites cheered when Russ Feingold announced in May that he was running for U.S. Senate against Ron Johnson, the Republican who defeated him in the 2010 tea party wave election. more

Jun 30, 2015 9:44 PM News Features 12 Comments

