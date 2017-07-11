Ron Scot Fry
Optimist's Lighthearted 'Much Ado' for Summer 2017
This summer’s free, outdoor Shakespeare offering from Optimist Theatre is the lighthearted and cathartic Much Ado About Nothing, wherein the classy and public-minded company invites audiences on a romp in the realm of lords and ladies. more
Jul 11, 2017 2:33 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Another Look at The Way Things Go Before It’s Gone
Live theater can be perfectly happy to tell a nice, little story with a beginning, middle and end. Every now and then, it decides to do something else. Every now and then, theater gets really, really direct. Theatre Gigante’s The Way Things Go is .. more
Apr 28, 2017 1:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Theatre Gigante’s ‘Quorum’ of Satire, Frustration
Theatre Gigante stages a delightfully fun and funny political satire this month with Mark Anderson’s Quorum. more
Oct 11, 2016 3:18 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Politics and Monkeys
Theatre Gigante revive’s Mark Anderson’s Quorum, originally written for Theatre X and premiered in 1993 in the aftermath of the Clinton-Bush race of ’92. Show runs Oct. 7-15 at Plymouth Church. more
Oct 4, 2016 3:27 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Free Shakespeare Performances by Optimist Theatre
Optimist Theatre performs A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Kadish Park. more
Jun 30, 2015 10:18 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
The Hands-On Work of Telling Stories
An interview with Ron Scot Fry of Milwaukee’s annual Shakespeare in the Park. more
Jun 22, 2015 9:55 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Off the Cuff
Milwaukee Public Theatre to Render Stories from the Medicine Wheel
Milwaukee Public Theatre continues in its ongoing program of producing theatre for all people with a stage adaptation of traditional aboriginal stories from the last cultures to inhabit this area of the continent.Directed by Ron Scot Fry (of Opt.. more
Feb 17, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Die Walküre in One Act
If Die Walküre weren't the centerpiece of Wagner's great four-part cycle, “The Ring of the Nibelung,” it would still hold its own. One of the world's great operas, Die Walküre is unsurpassed for the lyrical tenderness imbedde more
Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Steve Spice A&E Feature
Leroy Airmaster
Leroy Airmaster always towered over most of the competition. Back in the ’70s and ’80s, when second- and third-rate blues imitators proliferated in the heartland, the Milwaukee band had the edge in musicianship and empathy for the music. Re... more
Jun 14, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews