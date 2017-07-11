RSS

This summer’s free, outdoor Shakespeare offering from Optimist Theatre is the lighthearted and cathartic Much Ado About Nothing, wherein the classy and public-minded company invites audiences on a romp in the realm of lords and ladies. more

Live theater can be perfectly happy to tell a nice, little story with a beginning, middle and end. Every now and then, it decides to do something else. Every now and then, theater gets really, really direct. Theatre Gigante’s The Way Things Go is .. more

Theatre Gigante stages a delightfully fun and funny political satire this month with Mark Anderson’s Quorum. more

Theatre Gigante revive’s Mark Anderson’s Quorum, originally written for Theatre X and premiered in 1993 in the aftermath of the Clinton-Bush race of ’92. Show runs Oct. 7-15 at Plymouth Church. more

Optimist Theatre performs A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Kadish Park. more

An interview with Ron Scot Fry of Milwaukee’s annual Shakespeare in the Park. more

Milwaukee Public Theatre continues in its ongoing program of producing theatre for all people with a stage adaptation of traditional aboriginal stories from the last cultures to inhabit this area of the continent.Directed by Ron Scot Fry (of Opt.. more

If Die Walküre weren't the centerpiece of Wagner's great four-part cycle, “The Ring of the Nibelung,” it would still hold its own. One of the world's great operas, Die Walküre is unsurpassed for the lyrical tenderness imbedde more

Leroy Airmaster always towered over most of the competition. Back in the ’70s and ’80s, when second- and third-rate blues imitators proliferated in the heartland, the Milwaukee band had the edge in musicianship and empathy for the music. Re... more

