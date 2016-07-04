The Roots
The Roots @ Miller Lite Oasis, Summerfest
The Roots dotted their latest set at Summerfest with unlikely covers, “Sweet Child O’ Mine” included. more
Jul 4, 2016 12:54 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
LeVar Burton to Speak at UWM
Photo Courtesy Sam Howzit, Flickr CCActor, Writer and Producer LeVar Burton will speak atUW-Milwaukee’s Union Wisconsin Room tonight as a part of the university’sDistinguished Lecture Series.Burton will speak about his 40-year career, his.. more
Feb 24, 2016 8:57 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Domo Arigato, Vato
Rachel ButhRachel: If you could describe your style in 3 words, what would they be?Vato: Defiant, Intricate, Cultured.Rachel ButhRachel ButhRachel ButhR: What do you do for a day job, and how does that effect your style conduct?V: Curr.. more
May 4, 2015 4:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 2 Comments
Van Buren’s Whiskey Bar and Grill
Van Buren'sWhiskey Bar and Grill on Van Buren just south of Brady will hold its grandopening March 27. The space, formerly home to Libby's Lounge, has beenremodeled by owner Fancisco Sandino and his son Sergio. It features largewindows, a rebu.. more
Mar 27, 2015 5:05 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Klassik Sets His Sights on 'Summer'
Klassik is following through with his promise to release four EPs in as many months. Following this year's Winter and Spring EPs, the rapper released his latest installment in the series, Summer . It's just three tracks, but like its predecessor i.. more
Mar 25, 2015 5:50 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Watch ?uestlove Sit in With Sylvan Esso on "The Tonight Show"
Sylvan Esso made their network TV debut last night on "The Tonight Show," where they played one of the standouts from their charming self-titled debut album, "Coffee," joined by the show's bandleader ?uestlove on drums. It was, like almost everyth.. more
Jul 10, 2014 1:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Five Women Wearing the Same Dress on 5th Street
At the end of the month, Theatre Unchained is staging a production of Five Women Wearing the Same Dress. It looks really promising. I'd seen a production of Alan Ball's clever comedy at Sunset Playhouse some time ago. It's fun. The premise has fi.. more
Jan 18, 2014 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Mark Morrison and Marky Mark: Here's The Brewers' 2013 At-Bat Music
The Milwaukee Brewers debuted their 2013 entrance music this weekend, and as is often the case, some of the most inspired picks belong to some of the team's least distinguished players. Snoozy backup outfielder Logan Schafer hopes to change his re.. more
Apr 2, 2013 6:15 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Various Artists
Nuggets scarcely sold any copies upon release in 1972, but within a few years, the LP became a touchstone for punk rock bands in search of roots and also inspired similarly formatted reissues of obscure rock tracks. Critic and future Patti ... more
Dec 4, 2012 8:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Wolf Peach Starts Strong
Roots restaurant was known for its unique setting, perched on top of Brewers Hill, and a kitchen that was a pioneer in “local source” ingredients. So it was quite a surprise when Roots closed its doors in September. more
Nov 19, 2012 8:40 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
The Eat Local Resource Fair Expands
In its early years, the Eat Local Resource Fair at Milwaukee's Urban Ecology Center stressed the environmental, economic and health benefits of eating locally sourced foods, a message that fell on receptive ears. Now in its sixth year, the... more
Aug 23, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
It's a little hard to believe that it's only been three years since The Roots, one of the most acclaimed hip-hop acts in the world, became the house band on “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon,” then a new and unproven chat show. At the ti more
Jul 2, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
The Roots
Fans worried that The Roots' job as the house band for Jimmy Fallon's incarnation of “Late Night” would slow hip-hop's most celebrated live act can breathe easy. Even with their TV commitments, The Roots have continued to tour a more
Jun 30, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee
Ben Folds has kept busy since he disbanded his piano-rock trio Ben Folds Five shortly after the release of its bold final album, 1999's The Unauthorized Biography of Reinhold Messner. He's recorded plenty of solo albums... more
Jun 28, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Summerfest Announces Miller Lite Oasis Lineup
Over the last month, Summerfest has announced dozens of 2012 side-stage headliners, but no information about performance dates, times or stage location. That changed this morning, when the festival revealed the headliner lineup for one of its larg.. more
Apr 19, 2012 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Walker's Point Center for the Art Inspires "Quiet"
ART TALK: WALKER'S POINT CENTER FOR THE ART INSPIRES “QUIET” Twelve noon and time to take a lunch break from installing the new that recently arrived at Walker's Point Center for the Arts (WCPA). The two artists and curator for the WPC.. more
Jul 28, 2011 11:48 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Blowing Horatio's Horn
C.S. Forester's seafaring tales of the Napoleonic wars were a favorite in Hollywood back in the days when in swashbuckling pictures were a genre unto themselves. In more recent years, The A&E Channel ran an Emmy-winning series based on Forester's .. more
Jul 23, 2011 3:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
New Release Wrap-Up: N.E.R.D., Matt & Kim, Elvis Costello
Pharrell Williams' vanity project N.E.R.D. is at its worst when it overreaches, and on its last two albums, it overreached pretty badly. For those listeners willing to grant the group a third strike, though, the group's new Nothing is a modest ple.. more
Nov 2, 2010 4:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Cabaret
The Milwaukee Rep opens its first season under new artistic director Mark Clements with a production of the 1966 hit Broadway musical drama Cabaret . With a substantial cast and choreography by Milwaukee Ballet’s Michael Pink more
Oct 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Liars w/ Fol Chen
Liars emerged at the start of the decade as one of the top draws of New York’s burgeoning dance-punk scene, before reinventing themselves as one of the most unpredictable art-rock bands of their time. Each album since 2004’s haunting more
Jul 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee