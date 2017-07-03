On The Ropes
Milwaukee Rapper-Poet Returns to Woodland Pattern
Derrick Harriell’s poems pulse with a musical energy as they explore complex topics including death, racism and religion by employing a heavy funk influence. more
Jul 3, 2017 12:56 PM Jenni Herrick Books
The Poetry of Pugilism
Milwaukee-born author Derrick Harriell has packed a one-two punch into his second collection of pugilism poems entitled Ropes. This extensively researched set of poems, which brings to life the gritty and often viperous world of boxing, is ... more
Dec 15, 2013 7:41 PM Jenni Herrick Books
On the Ropes (W.W. Norton), by James Vance and Dan E. Burr
With their 1988 collaboration, Kings in Disguise, writer James Vance (The Crow) and Milwaukee illustrator Dan E. Burr were among the pathfinders of a genre that became well-established within a few years, the graphic novel more
Mar 14, 2013 1:10 AM David Luhrssen Books