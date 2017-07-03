RSS

On The Ropes

bookpreview.jpg.jpe

Derrick Harriell’s poems pulse with a musical energy as they explore complex topics including death, racism and religion by employing a heavy funk influence. more

Jul 3, 2017 12:56 PM Books

bookreview_ontheropes.jpg.jpe

James Vance and Dan E. Burr have followed up their acclaimed graphic novel Kings in Disguise with On the Ropes. more

Jul 7, 2015 9:29 PM Books

bookpre.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee-born author Derrick Harriell has packed a one-two punch into his second collection of pugilism poems entitled Ropes. This extensively researched set of poems, which brings to life the gritty and often viperous world of boxing, is ... more

Dec 15, 2013 7:41 PM Books

books_ropes.jpg.jpe

With their 1988 collaboration, Kings in Disguise, writer James Vance (The Crow) and Milwaukee illustrator Dan E. Burr were among the pathfinders of a genre that became well-established within a few years, the graphic novel more

Mar 14, 2013 1:10 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES